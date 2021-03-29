HS Helsinki The share issue saved the legendary jazz restaurant Storyville – “It was absolutely amazing”

Happy Hour Restaurants, which owns Storyville, managed to raise capital of EUR 200,000 in just over a week.

Corona year has punished restaurants that have been ordered to close already during the pandemic. On Sunday, Parliament extended the restaurant block for another three weeks.

Many entrepreneurs have to pay rents even when there are no customers. The state compensates part of the losses, but only afterwards.

For some restaurants, support comes too late.

Helsinki resident Happy Hour Restaurants (HHR), owner of Storyville, a restaurant known for its jazz music came up with a share issue as a way to save his restaurant.

Now the founder of HHR and Storyville Oy Jorma Railonkoski is happy to say: Storyville’s shares have been trading at a brisk pace.

“It was just amazing. In just over a week, everything has been sold. The target amount of EUR 200,000 was achieved, for which I would like to thank all the participants. ”

HHR decided to carry out the share issue itself, as it is a well-known brand. However, the company did not have its own tools for that.

“We used a consulting company, Sterly. We gave them the necessary tools, such as the technical implementation, ”he says Tarja Palomäki, One of the owners of HHR.

Jorma Railonkoski founded his first restaurant in the 1970s. The family business has since had 24 restaurants.­

Storyvillen the future was threatened above all by the rental costs that HHR is now able to cover with the money it received from the share issue.

“I assume the nightclubs won’t open until October. By then, the rental costs in Storyville would be 100,000 euros without any income at all, ”says Railonkoski.

With the funding, the restaurant, he says, will get over the worst of times. Then, according to Railonkoski, it should be easier.

“People are tired of being inside. I wonder if that dam will erupt when the restaurants are opened. Last summer, too, the group set off like foals on spring pastures when restrictions were lifted. ”

Read more: Two nightclubs in Helsinki are trying a special way to curb coronary infections: A sturdy machine kills the bar’s room air with electricity every quarter of an hour

Restaurant Storyville has been located at the end of Museokatu for 28 years. It has become especially known for its jazz gigs.

U.S. publication in the field Downbeat has selected Storyville as one of the best jazz restaurants in the world three times.