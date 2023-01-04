HS Helsinki | The search dog association helped more than 1,200 people who lost their cats or dogs

The number of pet owners assisted by the association decreased by a good three hundred from last year. The turn of the year is about escaping seasons because of the fireworks.

Search dog association informs that last year it assisted 1258 pet owners in finding their runaway animal.

According to the union, which has been active for 20 years, last year was busy for runaways, although a little quieter than before.

According to the association’s assessment, the decrease in runaway cases is largely due to the fact that people’s awareness of the best ways to catch a runaway has increased considerably. Especially on social media, a lot of tips from organizations specializing in animal searches are shared.

Cats and dog owners asked the Search Dog Association by far for the most help, making up a total of 1,212 of the year’s customers. The association also helped, for example, in the search for 17 turtles and 12 rabbits.

Between New Year’s Eve and the second day of January, 27 pet owners received counseling and search help. 18 of the cases were so-called firework escapees. All the firecracker escapees that were in the care of the Search Dog Association have been brought home, except for one leopard gecko.

In addition to the turn of the year, busy escape seasons are the holidays, when you spend a lot of time outside with your animals. The most common places to escape were home and cottage yards and jogging paths.

Most of the runaways have been brought home with the help of trained telephone counselors, and in some cases sniffer dogs have been used.

