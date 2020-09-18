HS Helsinki The Russian restaurant Bellevue will continue to operate in Katajanokka: The “cultural-historical treasure”, founded in 1917, was closed last year.

The restaurant, which opens on Tuesday, is much familiar: the interior, the food and the staff. A novelty is the Russian bar at the door.

Of the year Helsinki restaurant classic Bellevue, which has been closed for a while, will open its doors again on Tuesday 22 September. The more than 100-year-old Russian restaurant was closed in October last year due to the parent company’s financial difficulties.

At that time, Rivoli Restaurants had to close all his restaurants: Rivolin, Rivoleto and Bellevue. For the first two however, the buyer was soon found.

Bellevue was the first to report on the opening Helsinki News.

Bellevuen butler Tiina Hestadin according to the restaurant in Katajanokka will continue on much the same line as before.

“On the food side, there is a classic French flair with a Russian touch, as before. The look has been in the time of the tsar at the beginning of the last century, ”says Hestad.

“The interior of the restaurant also remains almost the same.”

Hestad is the waiter of the old Bellevue himself, as well as the new restaurant manager Anna Titova. The chef has a new face, Mikko Saarikivi.

Restaurant Bellevue has been located at Rahapajankatu 3 since 1922.­

The owner of the new Bellevue is a real estate investor living in Turku Zhiming Peng.

“He doesn’t participate in the restaurant’s operations and doesn’t want to be its face. Peng is focused on the real estate business and his family, ”Hestad says.

Right however, not everything in Bellevue is as before. The restaurant now has a Russian bar on the doorstep for drinks and snacks.

“The food is Russian style, dumplings and that type. The drinks include wines, Russian tea and vodka, which is also available in two-cent glasses. ”

Bellevue also does not offer lunch so far, and there is only one table setting in the evenings due to the corona epidemic. During the Korona period, according to Hestad, there is no demand for business lunches.

“We’ll consider lunch later, after seeing what happens to the pandemic.”

In the now opened Bellevue, the interior will remain original. The picture is from 2019.­

When closing Bellevue was the oldest Russian-style restaurant operating continuously outside Russia.

Bellevue has been owned by Rivoli Restaurants since 1974, when it was a well-known restaurateur Ragni Rissanen bought it.

Bellevuen was founded in 1917 by a member of the tsarist army from Russia Grigori Pawlow (1891–1957) together with his Finnish wife Hulda Helénin (1884–1963).

The original Bellevue, located on Mint Street, was initially a café, but the business soon expanded into a restaurant. The couple acquired Bellevue’s current apartment at Rahapajankatu 3 in 1922.

Grigori Pawlow made his name Finnish Reko Pauloksi, and Paulo also became the couple ‘s last name. Paulo and their daughter Marja Paulon in accordance with the wills, the Paulo Non-Profit Foundation was established in 1966 and is still in operation.