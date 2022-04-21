HS Helsinki The rumbling of a garbage truck tormented sleeping workers on a public holiday at 5.49 – When can the rubbish be emptied?

Unwanted Easter traditions have already developed for the residents of Helsinki’s city center with HSY’s garbage trucks that do not follow the schedules of public holidays.

Everyday brings a much-needed rest day for many people to work, allowing them to sleep longer than usual. However, not in the heart of Helsinki.

Resident in Etu-Töölö Susanna Jyllinmaa woke up on Easter Monday in a rumble from HSY ‘s garbage truck. What was special was that the car was doing its job more than an hour too early.

The story can be verified from a photograph taken by a resident on Monday, April 18, of a garbage truck too early. The shooting time shown in the information in the picture is 5.49 am, although on weekdays the garbage truck is only allowed to collect garbage from 7 am onwards.

“I understand that waste management is important, but yes, you have to sleep at least seven on public holidays,” says Jyllinmaa.

On Easter Monday, the garbage truck had time to visit both sides of Caloniuksenkatu earlier than allowed. Photo: Susanna Jyllinmaa / Reader’s photo

HSY: n transport services operations manager Juho Nuutinen confirms that before seven in the morning, garbage trucks should not rumble anywhere in Helsinki on public holidays.

“Contractors are well aware of waste management regulations,” says Nuutinen.

HSY’s contractors are responsible for ensuring that the regulations are also known to the drivers. The Easter holiday, according to the operations manager, had “passed by one of the drivers,” and this had come to work like a regular Monday. The matter has reportedly been discussed with the contractor and staff.

Susanna Jyllinmaan according to him, this was by no means a one-off deviation.

The same rumbling of the early morning on a feast day has already become a less pleasant Easter tradition; the same delivery of work more than an hour too early happened a year ago. At that time, Jyllinmaa was in contact with HSY, and she apologized for starting work too early.

Jyllinmaa says that he has been in contact with HSY several times before, as the problem has sometimes been to start everyday work before five o’clock – but fortunately this has ended due to the complaint.

In similar cases, HSY’s user manager Nuutinen urges Helsinki residents to contact them by phone or the feedback form on the website through.