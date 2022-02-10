HS Helsinki The route guide can advise the traveler to Piritor or Kökkel – HSL explains how slang names that miraculously require interpretation end up in the service

Why is there even Piritori in HSL’s route guide? The route guide gets its map information from the open “map Wikipedia,” says HSL.

When traveling on a public transport ride to Vappanpuisto, Alppiharju, HSL’s route guide can also tell you the alternative name of the park in brackets: Piritori.

HSL Spatial Data Specialist Markku Huotari indicates that the map information comes from the open map service in the route guide Open street mapista that is, freely translating from an open street map. It works like Wikipedia’s online encyclopedia, so anyone can update map and location information there.

“Anyone can bring names there. As an organization, we cannot fully control what is displayed there, ”says Huotari.

“A single item can have multiple names.”

So you can also end up in Vaasa Park by searching for “Square of Eternal May Day”.

For one the place can therefore be given local names in addition to its official name on the map service. By writing the most common nicknames in the route guide – Krunikka or Kruna, Kökkeli, Steissi – the guide is able to combine them with their official names in Kruununhaka, Kauklahti and Helsinki Central Station.

In the past, HSL’s maps came mainly from government sources. However, for the first time in May 2002, a fully slang version of the Itinerary was published. For example, the Pitäjämäki health center was found in the route guide with the keyword “Pitsku terkkari.”

Huotari has also considered updating the slang vocabulary to the map service currently used in the route guide, as the name repository is still stored.