HS Helsinki | The rental house of all time is going up in Vuosaari, which is a 120-meter tower

Two new huge tower blocks are being built in Vuosaari. The first of them is now at its final height.

Vuosaari profile has been dominated since 2005 by a solitary tower block, Cirrus.

Cirrus will soon have a number of challengers, as new tower blocks are being built near it in the center of Vuosaari.

The first tower block named Hyperion has now been completed to its final height. The building has a total of 24 floors, and its height is just under 90 meters.

Hyperion is still not comparable in height to the tallest building, Helsinki’s Atlas, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024. It would have a height of 120 meters.

There will be rental apartments in both tower blocks. No less than 288 apartments will be available for rent in the higher Atlas.

The construction group Skanska builds the houses, and the houses are the owner the German Union Investment.

Station plan designed by an architect Petri Leppälän According to The attitude towards the new high-rise buildings varied.

Some did not want tall construction at all.

For others, the new tower blocks meant the end of Cirrus’ hegemony. The original tower block did not meet expectations at the time, Leppälä says.

An international design competition was organized for Cirrus in 1999, and in the end the building did not even resemble the winning proposal. The photo of the winner of the competition can be found the document in this link from page six.

After the competition, plans changed. Below is a photo of Cirrus from 2004 and the final realization of the building.

The towers being built now are designed to balance the profile of Vuosaari.

“Cirrus seems to fit better into the whole of the tower blocks.”

In a tight spot in the city, tower houses save space and enable housing for a large number of people.

Tall buildings also have their drawbacks.

High-rise buildings, for example, cause swirling gusts of wind in their surroundings. In addition, they cast a large shadow.

“We have taken into account the adverse effects we foresee in the site plan. The buildings will be on the south side of Vuotie, so the shadow mainly falls on that Vuotie,” says Leppälä.

In the pedestal parts of the tower blocks, the aim is to achieve a “human-sized” scale. They have space for cafes and other services, for example. The pedestals also reduce windiness at the base of the towers.

“In terms of cityscape, the plan’s purpose is to enable movement near the buildings, versatile treatment of surfaces and a rich world of senses.”

In addition to Atlas and Hyperion, several slightly lower residential buildings are being built along Vuotie, but all of them are mostly more than ten stories high.

Tower houses will be seen far away.

“The formation will change from a lone Cirrus. Efforts have been made to design a sculptural look for the new buildings, so that they are not just apartment buildings next to each other, but a whole of varying heights,” describes Leppälä.

