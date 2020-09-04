HS Helsinki The recession did not end for everyone in Espoo: Aulikki Pentikäinen has settled the debts of the townspeople for 30 years and is now pulling quick levers

Debt counselor and resident activist Aulikki Pentikäinen announced that she was leaving school at the age of 15. Now he organizes other people’s money matters in legal aid as well as village parties at Karakallio Square.

Merjan on the corner terrace on the edge of Karakallio square sits people in shimmering orange and yellow overalls. The market is deserted and the wind is blowing dark clouds towards it.

Ostar’s lunch café serves sausage soup on Monday. If it were a Thursday, the dessert would be a pancake, the lunch list for the week is clear.

Sits inside the windshield Aulikki Pentikäinen. He is the head of the Western Uusimaa Economic and Debt Counseling Unit, a member of the Espoo City Council (sd.) And the vice chairman of the technical board.

On the back of the bench hangs a black cloth bag that reads in red letters: “Diggaan Kartsii”.

At least Pentikäinen is to be liked by Karakallio, because in addition to his other jobs and duties, he is the chairman of the Karakallio Society and the editor-in-chief of the district magazine.

If Pentikäinen should describe himself in a few words, he would choose the following: Conscientious, influential, inventive.

Pentikäinen tries to think of more words, but becomes insecure.

“Terribly difficult you ask! What are you like? ”

There is only a drop of broth left at the bottom of the soup bowl.

Next to the bowl rests an open spiral checkered notebook. He has taken notes on it for the interview, mainly on the issues of the city of Espoo.

When the subjects turn away from Espoo, Pentikäinen turns his gaze towards the market square, frowns and starts cautiously.

Pentikäinen moved with his parents as a child from Ilomantsi in North Karelia to North Espoo. A detached house was built there with loan money. One with a shower and inside. It was rare at the time.

He started school in Espoo and studied diligently at Viherlaakso co-educational school until he was 15 years old. Then the rebellion began.

Aulikki Pentikäinen has organized events at Karakallio Square. The theme of the most recent event was “Guard High”. Pentikäinen says that resident activism brings a nice counterbalance to work.­

One day, a vigorous teenager came home from school, informing his father that he was going to drop out of school.

“We had to show our own will,” Pentikäinen says and smiles.

Dad gave Pentikäinen permission to leave his studies on the condition that he would not stay home.

“At that time, the labor market was still quite good. I immediately watched in the evening that Juvanmalmi would have a vacant seat available. I then went there for an interview and they asked if you would stay right away. ”

Pentikäinen stayed. Tsuppar’s job was to rock the envelopes inside the office from person to person.

After Pentikäinen had proved his will and ran his time as important in the office, he returned to school in the fall.

From high school, he went to business school, read as a student, and eventually went on to college. Since then, he has worked.

There’s no time left to settle down at home, and it’s not really even his thing.

90s At the beginning, Pentikäinen was in office work in household counseling. He says he secretly envied consumer advisers who were allowed to deal with clients.

“I wanted to do something more meaningful work.”

Then the recession began. People became over-indebted and trapped in two apartments. When it was decided to start financial and debt counseling quickly, Pentikäinen was offered the opportunity to get a job that could benefit others.

The idea was that everything would be over in a couple of years. Soon people would no longer need help with their debts.

However, the need for help has not come to an end. On the contrary: Pentikäinen has been doing the same job for 30 years, and there is no fear of the job ending.

That is worrying for Pentikäinen.

“There are more and more credit default entries. New features have been quick jumps and online games that take the economy to hunning. Housing is expensive, and parents, for example, are under a lot of pressure to pay for their children’s hobbies, even if they don’t have the money. ”

He does not consider his work hard, and customer feedback is often positive.

However, Pentikäinen says that he is often grateful that he is not in the same situation as the customers.

“Fortunately, I have the strength to help, and yet be objective and empathetic at the same time.”

Empathy and the desire to help come from a childhood home, according to Pentikäinen.

The mother is a former evacuated child whose father had lost both legs. The life of a big family was not easy. Throughout her life, Pentikäinen’s mother has been grateful for all the help she has received and has wanted to offer it to others who have had difficulties.

Kindness grabbed Pentikäinen from her mother’s example.

He recalls a quarry near a childhood home. According to Pentikäinen, men worked there, many of whom were marginalized in their lives. They were found to look bad.

However, Mom liked “stonemasons”. If they came to ask for help, he helped.

When Pentikäinen is asked if he can ask for help himself, he thinks again for a long time.

The aging of my own parents has been tough. Dad is dead. Recently, Pentikäinen has been wondering how to arrange a good old age for his mother and when certain decisions should be made. For example, when does a mother no longer manage at home?

“I would say that at least for my own parents, the city of Espoo has worked well. Of course, there are also guys who have had to make the same decision. ”

They receive peer support, which does not need to be requested separately.

Pentikäinen has asked for and received concrete help in information technology.

“Mobile phones and new payment instruments from all over the world. There is Paypal and mobile banking and electronic identification. I don’t always mean to keep up, which is why it’s good to be younger in the work community. ”

“I have now downloaded via Paypal. Do you have Paypal? ”

Pentikäinen says that many have an outdated understanding of Karakallio as a 70s suburb. Karakallio is, according to him, a birdhouse and full of beautiful nature.­

Rain blows down from the sky and irrigates the petrification of the square in an instant.

“You should have taken sontsa with you,” says Pentikäinen.

Usually, Karakallio Square hosts a large public event twice a year. That’s when Pentikäinen has been able to implement his ingenuity in the role of resident activist. It has seemed a suitable counterweight to daytime work.

There is no need to help anyone, but to delight and build community. Event ideation is a favorite pastime.

The theme of the most recent event was “Guard High”. Appropriate program numbers had been developed around the theme. There was circus art, for example, and wooden-legged performers peeked at the Karts from heights.

Last autumn, Kartsi-rock was held in the market square, in connection with which the old Karakallio fountain the stone was washed with the children with small sponges. The stone had been forgotten at the depot in the city of Espoo in 2013, from where it was transported to Karakalliontie last year and named “Carpathian”.

Next, a guided art tour is planned. There are numerous in Karakallio, for example mural to be amazed.

Pentikäinen talks about Karakallio and resident activism with eyes twinkling. Karakallio is, according to him, a birdhouse and full of beautiful nature.

Many people living elsewhere may have a distorted image of the neighborhood that dates back to the 1960s or 1970s.

At that time, life in Espoo was really different.

“My youth was like hanging out at sausage kiosks. Or you might have to walk 15 kilometers in one direction when you had to get to Gran, ”Pentikäinen says.

The buses did not run in the same way as they do today, and Dad only had a moped instead of a car.

Pentikäinen no longer remembers why he had to get to Kauniainen.

This in Karakallio has become less time spent. The events have been interrupted and the telework has become natural in the summer cottage, where Pentikäinen has fled a pipe repair.

Still, the thoughts are often in Espoo.

At the moment, Pentikäinen is worried about the construction of the Karakallio supplementary building. He follows the issue of the role of the municipal councilor and says he will not give himself ten points if the supplementary construction is not balanced.

What kind of things have gotten full scores?

“I haven’t come to think of that,” Pentikäinen says, frowning and the pensive gaze turns to the market again.

One project worth mentioning is at least the “Lamb,” a volunteer rickshaw ride for the elderly. In addition, more money has been raised for the construction of cycle paths. In Pentikäinen’s opinion, farmland operations have also been developed in a good direction.

But nothing has been done alone, he recalls.

Soon Pentikäinen is going to retreat to the cottage again.

There you have to be content with chopping trees, which Pentikäinen also mentions on his website as one of his favorite trees. No berries have been found this year.

They have been searched for several times. So there is no question of laziness, Pentikäinen assures with a laugh.

Lazy is perhaps the last word to describe Pentikäinen.