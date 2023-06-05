HS Helsinki | The principal sent a message to Käärijä on Instagram – Something jaw-dropping was soon seen at the spring festival

The principal of a school in Helsinki created a Käärijä-themed musical performance for the spring festival. “Hold on to your strengths,” he rapped.

All the years of elementary school are already behind

The face board doesn’t have to be serious anymore

Wrapper Cha Cha Cha may soon be a classic like Suvirirre. The principal at the Itäkeskus elementary school’s spring party Jutta-Riina Karhunen veti wrote new words to the megahit, pulled on his green sleeves and got on stage.

This is already the sixth time that Karhunen has delighted young people finishing their elementary school graduation with a musical spectacle. This time, I didn’t have to think about the song for long.

“It was self-evident that this spring it will be this Cha Cha cha,” says Karhunen.

A bear had already asked well in advance From Jere Pöyhö, i.e. Käärijätta himself promises to edit the song’s lyrics. It was surprising that Pöyhönen responded to the private message sent on Instagram right away. The permission was warm, and the singer did not hide his enthusiasm.

“Jere sent me absolutely wonderful messages. He said ‘no damn when I’m taken from this’. I thought that I should be taken here!” The bear laughs.

The wrapper was very happy with the rapture.

A bear started as the principal of Itäkeskus primary school in the spring of 2018 and noticed that the older students could hardly concentrate on the speeches. They mostly scrolled through their phones and chatted to their neighbors.

“It seemed like a waste of time to give speeches that the target audience doesn’t listen to anyway. I thought what would be a good way to get them to listen and I figured I’d pull the song!”

Karhunen has not completely given up on traditional speeches – he thinks it is important that children and young people learn to focus on them as well. However, he has noticed that it is easier to earn the respect of young people by appreciating their culture.

“The principal’s office doesn’t have to be an institution that is separate and above the others,” Karhunen reflects.

That too he has noted that many children and young people have challenges with themselves. By throwing herself into song and dance, Karhunen wants to encourage especially those young people who are ashamed of themselves and don’t dare to show their innermost selves.

Karhunen always designs his program numbers himself, starting with the lyrics. This time too, they contain a strong message. Karhunen wants to encourage young people to be happy about their successes and get excited about their further studies.

Embrace your strengths with both hands

Like cha, cha, Cha

“In the song, I wanted to emphasize that all options for postgraduate studies are equally valuable. If you stick to your strengths, you’ll be fine,” says Karhunen.