HS Helsinki The priest screamed at the altar during the final march of the Helsinki wedding – No one should have noticed, but the microphone was left on

During the busiest wedding season, priests inaugurate couples on a conveyor belt, and haste cannot be avoided in a hurry. HS tells the most memorable wedding coincidences of the priests of the Helsinki Cathedral Parish.

To the metropolitan area a particularly lively wedding summer is expected. Once the corona restrictions are over, couples can be ordained in churches again as usual.

During the hottest times of the season, blunders can happen to both skilled and experienced priests.

Chaplain of the Helsinki Cathedral Parish, priest Maija Kuoppala says he has encountered all sorts of things over the years. The parish area includes the city’s most popular wedding churches, such as Suomenlinna Church, the Cathedral and the Old Church.

Kuoppala gathered experiences from priests about the wedding of recent years. Among other things, they acknowledged the following types of cases.

The priest was fed chips

“Last summer was especially hot, and the priest’s uniform has not been designed for such conditions. One priest had to get into the heat. The Bestman fed him chips in the sacristy to get him back on his posts. ”

Stumbling at a critical moment

“The final march of the wedding ceremony rang, and the wedding couple began to walk out. It was the culmination of the wedding. The priest’s button microphone had been left on as he stumbled as he left the altar, and an ugly word came out of his mouth. The priest’s roar echoed throughout the church. ”

The cell phone emerges at a critical moment

“Nowadays, it has become common for bridal couples to take selfies at the altar. This may surprise the priest, who then ends up in the background of the picture. ”

A moment of confusion at the altar

“During the corona period, wedding couples have met in a wedding conversation wearing masks and sweatpants. Then when the wedding march rings and the wedding couple walks to the altar, they can look almost unrecognizable. The heart beats twice and frightens: moment, have I met that couple? ”

Different cultures cause surprises

“Different cultures have different wedding practices that are unfamiliar to us. The wedding couple can take for granted the kind of thing that comes as a complete surprise to the priest. For example, there is a candle ceremony that deviates from the Finnish formula, where two candles light one candle. If the priest doesn’t know this, he may wonder where the bridal couple is going to hike. ”

I’m getting married let’s go to the most special places. Kuoppala says that couples have been married in parks, boats, on the rocks and in the living room of the home.

The names of the initiates have been forgotten at the last minute, and sometimes Kuoppala’s colleague sometimes had little time to say three names. Such coincidences make the wedding fuss.

The confusion, especially on the busiest summer weekends, is human, but it greatly annoys the priests. It is sometimes late from the wedding venue, which Kuoppala describes as a cardinal mistake. Many priests see nightmares from it.

Kuoppala says that he himself sent messages of regret to the bridal couple afterwards.

“I don’t think there’s a priest who hasn’t had anything wrong with his career. Fortunately, more serious mistakes are rare. ”

Finns often expect devotion and traditional practices from church weddings, Kuoppala says. At times, however, the wedding couple may experience joyful surprises.

When the priest is kept in the plot, a variety of abnormalities can be planned as part of the wedding ceremony.

“There have been song performances that the wedding couple doesn’t know anything about. One gets up to sing first, then the second and the third. Such surprises will make you feel good. ”