HS Helsinki | The price of electricity in Finland and the rains and cold in Spain took cherry tomatoes off the store shelves

Only two boxes of cherry tomatoes arrived for the weekend, says the Herta merchant.

5.2. 18:46

Herttoniemälänen K-Supermarket Hertta complained to its customers about the lack of product offerings in the vegetable section. The sign said that the very exceptional weather situation in Spain had limited the availability of the products.

For example, the shelves of cherry tomatoes gaped at their emptiness over the weekend.

“Only two boxes came for the weekend,” Herta shopkeeper Markus Ranne said on Sunday by phone.

Cherry tomatoes there is an interesting equation behind the availability, or rather the lack of availability: its variables are the winter price of electricity in Finland and the exceptional weather in Spain.

Transporting products from Spain to Finland takes time. For this reason, Ranne thinks that the weather a week ago caused the fact that, for example, cherry tomatoes were not available this weekend in Herttoniemi:

“It’s about the current situation. A week ago there were heavy rains, floods and cold in Spain. The producers probably haven’t picked the vegetables then,” Ranne thinks.

In stores, tomatoes are defined as vegetables, but in reality the edible part of the tomato is the berry.

According to the merchant, product availability was still normal in December and early January. However, the rise in the price of electricity towards winter caused a disturbance at the upstream end of the domestic production chain.

“Many domestic greenhouse growers have left their greenhouses dark for quite a long time because of the price of electricity,” says Ranne.

“Now the price of electricity has been low again. But it is not easy to restart greenhouse production quickly.”

Many do not start winter production, perhaps because the energy market and the level of electricity prices are somewhat uncertain.

Domestic and the purchase of imported vegetables is a balancing act: According to Rantee, K-traders generally aim for domestic local production in their purchases. In winter, we rely more on imports.

But now, the exceptional weather in Spain caused a disruption in the foreign production backup valve during the period of low domestic production.

“Probably from the beginning of the week there will be goods again normally.”