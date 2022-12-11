HS Helsinki | The port guy incited hundreds of kids into the biggest brawl of all time when neighborhood wars got out of hand

In neighborhood wars, one’s own neighborhood, block or even a house was defended. The rules of the fights were agreed in advance, and the brawlers were usually under 15 years old.

Stone spinner is a dangerous weapon: it can hurl a fist-sized stone a long way.

In Tapanila in the early 1920s, slingshots were made especially dangerous by the fact that they tried to hit a group of boys with a stone only 50 meters away. The boys took cover behind the trees, and the woodpeckers that hit the branches easily broke the inch-thick branches.

There was a mass fight going on, where two gangs and even a hundred boys fought.

Involved in the fight Reino Laine recalled in the materials collected by the Finnish Literature Society in 1955, what kind of destruction one stone could cause:

The stone that stuck in my mind was thrown at least three hundred meters away, flying over the sandpit and through the front door of the house on the other side, breaking the milk jug.

Boy gang at Helsinginkatu 1. Vaasankatu 9, 7 and 5 can be seen behind. The photo is apparently from the 1910s.

Last In recent years, much has been written about the increase in street violence and robberies. There have been gangs formed by young adults and underage boys, often associated with a roadman culture that idealizes a criminal lifestyle.

Young people joining gangs is not a new phenomenon in Helsinki, and gangs of boys have been getting together on the capital’s streets for ages.

Especially at the beginning of the 20th century, mass fights could be clashes between hundreds of young people, which required tens of policemen to calm them down.

Disputes related to language and politics were reflected in the behavior of the youth: Finnish-speaking boys attacked Swedish-speaking boys, and Finnish- and Swedish-speaking boys could join forces against Russian-speaking boys.

However, the reason for mass fighting was mostly geographical. In nujakoi, the honor or territory of one’s residential area, street or even an individual house was defended.

Researched the attitudes of working-class youth Kari Koskela names in his book Hooligans clashes of the first decades of the last century into “neighbourhood wars”.

Passport police on Porthaninkatu in 1908. You can see Porthaninkatu 2, 4, 6 on the slope and Itäinen Viertotie 3 (now Siltasaarenkatu 13) on the left.

In modern gangs it is rather a question of a criminal lifestyle in which the aim is to acquire property through illegal means. Residence is at most a loose bond between gang members.

Another significant difference between neighborhood wars and the street violence of today’s youth is the moral code: a hundred years ago, participants in mass fights in Helsinki agreed on the rules in advance.

“It was possible to choose the generals leading the battle for each side and agree on the front lines,” says a research doctor at the Academy of Finland who has studied childhood and youth Antti Malinen.

“Agreeing on rules had been typical of village fights in the countryside, and the same phenomenon was visible among those who had recently moved to the city. Fighting had unwritten rules. For example, it was not appropriate to beat someone who was already lying on the ground.”

Largest quarter wars were fought before the First World War. Boys under the age of 15 who lived in working-class neighborhoods, i.e. north of Pitkänsilla and in Punavuori, participated in the gang fights.

Antti Malinen works at the Center of Excellence for the History of Experience of the Academy of Finland, which operates at the University of Tampere.

For example, the boys living in Kallio Linjoi had a grudge against the boys from Kinapori, i.e. the current Kurvi and the upper end of Vaasankatu.

Up to 300–400 children were involved at a time, and fights took place especially in the Josaphat Valley.

Was involved Aleksis Rautanen later recalled the events:

They were hard and often bloody confrontations with trenches, prisoners, etc. The leader of the Berghällians was a port guy named Ema, and I had the honor of acting as his adjutant. In the end, about twenty mounted and foot policemen appeared on the scene and stopped the fights.

The territories of the boy gangs were so tight that Rautanen mentioned that there was no business from the Third line up, unless he took some kind of weapon with him.

In addition to streets and blocks, a gang could be made up of boys from one house. This happened, for example, in Kirstinkatu, where the boys of its only stone house, “Kusila”, clashed with those living in the surrounding wooden houses.

On Kirstinkatu, stone wars were fought with boiler lids on, and the mounted police had to intervene in these fights as well.

Two mounted police officers patrolling Vaasankatu in 1908.

Working areas the residents were usually newly moved to the city, so in the fights they could search for their own identity as people from Helsinki and residents of a certain area.

According to Kari Koskela, the background was also the emphasis on muscle power that was part of the working-class culture, and possibly also conservative intolerance, in which meaning for one’s own existence was sought by opposing differences.

A different street address was enough to make it different.

The state of war against the gang in a particular area was often constant. In addition to Kinapori, the sons of the lines were at war with the people of Suruttomai’s villas. The villas were located on the corner of Pengerkatu and Sakarinkatu.

Sörnäinen and Töölö were also at war with each other: “Sörka’s gibat” used to fight with “Tölikä’s kundi”. Group fights were also organized between Kinapori, Toukola, Kallio and Hermann.

“Many times the perception of an area as an enemy was transferred from older boys to younger ones. However, the reason why the hostilities had once started was long forgotten,” says Malinen.

“Often the divisions between us and others arose from the world of adults, from different political dividing lines.”

Dining at the Vallila public school in 1913. The elementary school is still located at Hämeentie 80.

To the block war the participants were young from today’s point of view: they could be as young as nine years old. Stones were rarely thrown at the age of 15.

The reason was that a hundred years ago, a working-class boy of boarding school often lived an adult-like life, working and living on his own.

Schooling was usually only three or four grades in public school, and a child could enter working life as early as 12 years old. The money was often needed to support the family.

Usual jobs for a 12–15-year-old boy were running boy, messenger, newspaper seller or shoe polisher.

Kari Koskela calls these jobs at the lowest level of working life “dead ends”, because in them you could not accumulate professional skills and get ahead.

To someone earning his money from the lower level, the world seemed hard and hierarchical. At the same time, the bad sides of street life, such as mistreatment and violence, became familiar.

Shoe shine boys in Esplanadi park in 1912.

Violence was present in the working-class child’s life on a completely different scale than today, which also affected mass fights. A person who regularly faces violence takes it for granted and uses violence himself.

Domestic violence and corporal punishment of children were common at the beginning of the 20th century, and safety was not always available at school.

“Teachers could also physically punish their students in a brutal way. In addition, lamprey-type initiation rites or witchcraft were prevalent in schools and boarding schools, which were accompanied by violence.”

The children could also take a model from the gangs of young adults in working-class towns, or the Sakians. The people of Saki were often mixed workers, who had time to hang around and lead a semi-criminal life between their chores.

Fyren magazine’s view of Saki people from the year 1913. Considering their social status, Saki boys and girls dressed in a punk style. Men wore hats, scarves, wide-legged pants, and women wore short skirts and high heels. Sailor-inspired shirts and jackets were also popular.

The people of Saki sought additional earnings from thefts, gambling, pimping and the sale of secret liquor – even from robberies. Joining a gang with those in the same precarious position brought a sense of belonging and security to life.

The Sakians also had their own rules about the use of violence. Most of them carried a knife, but the blows were not intended to seriously injure the opponent. The blow was usually aimed at the arm, the leg – or the biggest insult: the buttock.

Although neighborhood wars among young boys may sound wild, but according to Malinen, there were rarely serious injuries. The violence was controlled and regulated, and excesses rarely happened.

“In the fights, they wanted to appear tougher than they really were, they were accompanied by threats and verbal abuse. Often it was about the boys’ joint performance, which progressed according to certain stages, and from which it was also possible to break away,” says Malinen.

“You often had to live with those who were considered enemies in normal everyday life, for example in the same school. So we also knew how to settle disputes.”

Neighborhood wars were between boys, because girls were not allowed to behave violently. Boys of the era were expected to be physical and competitive, so fights were seen as a normal part of boys’ lives.

The social ideals of that time also had an effect in the background: sportsmanship and militaryness. The rules of sports also influenced the rules of fights, and quarter wars were a play version of real war.

“Militarism was present in society. The school and, for example, the scout movement strive to produce future national defenders. In upbringing, physical competition, discipline and fitness were valued.”

It is telling that when Toukola was attacked by a group of hundreds of boys in the 1920s, it behaved like a military detachment. The boys marched in a line towards Toukola, and some of them even had revolvers as weapons.

The police arrived and dispersed the crowd.

The story uses Kari Koskela’s book Hooliganit – katuelämä in Sörka from the Great Strike to the Civil War (SKS, 2002) and Antti Malinen and Tuomo Tamminen’s book Leikitäank? – children’s friendships in 20th century Finland (Gaudeamus, 2022).

