The statue of Manta, which is currently being renovated, has been visited by elephants in addition to skaters and puck fans. The last elephant guests stopped at the edge of Kauppator in 1976.

If if you had to guess where in Helsinki you could see elephants at close range, Havis Amanda would probably not be at the top of the guesswork. There, however, they have been kicked out – twice, in fact.

At the beginning of May of this year, Havis Amanda, or Manta’s statue, went under renovation. The statue is almost 120 years old, and especially the climbing to Manta, which was part of the celebration of the Finnish ice hockey championships, and the capping of the statue every New Year’s Day have taken a toll.

More rarely than victory parties and high school students, Manta has also been visited by mammals much larger than humans. In 1964, eight circus elephants gathered at the statue for a drink break.

A herd of elephants the owner was Swedish Trolle Rhodinin circus Circus Caravan. The elephants were written about in Helsingin Sanomat at the time, and they also made it to the TV news.

The drinking break has been immortalized in a photo by a taxi driver from Helsinki Toivo Miettinen. In 2015, Miettinen’s samples ended up as part of the collection for Huutokauppa Helander, who bought them for himself.

Images of the giants taking a drink break have been circulating the news and social media for decades after the event. They have been shared on Facebook, for example, and many have commented on the picture that they still remember the special vision.

In addition, the social media comments update what Manta has seen, and praise that elephants are no longer being transported to the center of Helsinki.

In 1964, eight circus elephants moved around the center of Helsinki and stopped to drink at the statue of Manta.

Sixty the encounter with elephants a year ago was not Havis Amanda’s only one. In the archives of the Helsinki City Museum, you can find startling photos from 1976 as well.

Then the two circus elephants stopped again to drink at the statue of Manta.

The Helsinki City Museum says that the Indian and African elephant were circus animals owned by the West German Circus Europa. The elephants were walked from the field of Messuhalli, or the current Töölö race hall, to Kauppatori.

The spectacular route along Mannerheimintie and Aleksanterinkatu was a publicity stunt for the circus.

Elephant visitors from 50 years ago also stopped at Havis Amanda’s pool to drink.

Circus elephants was banned in Finland in 1986. The life of a circus entertainer and the climatic conditions in Finland are far from the natural living conditions of elephants.

The world’s largest land mammals are therefore unlikely to be seen on Manta anymore.

Before the ban, even Finnish circuses had their own elephants, and elephants could be seen on circus tours even in the middle of the city. When the ban on elephants came into force, some of Finland’s circus elephants were retired to zoos.

The last elephant to stay in Finland was the retired circus elephant Vanni, who moved from Zoolandia in Lieto to Ukraine in 2005. It died there shortly after the move.

Since 1986, circus elephants have been banned in Finland. The most recent elephant visitors to Manta were filmed ten years before the ban.

