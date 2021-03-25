HS Helsinki The picture shows how a daring angler horticultured on the brittle ice in Lauttasaari – Expert: “There is no reason to go on the ice anymore”

In southern Finland, the ice will start to become more fragile in the coming weeks. There is no longer a reason to go on the ice, says an expert from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Spring winter the sun’s rays entice people to go outside, and in front of Helsinki, the sea ice sparkles white and inviting. Despite the warming weather, the ice seems thick. Should I go for a walk or even ice fishing?

It’s not worth it.

The ice may still be thick in some places, but it doesn’t really matter in terms of ice durability, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s ice expert Niko Tollman.

“The sun’s rays and heat make the ice brittle so that its structure changes. Although the ice may seem thick, it can be crushed by hand, ”he says.

This is because the bonds between the ice crystals loosen.

“There’s no reason to go on the ice anymore,” Tollman emphasizes.

Some still venture on the still fragile ice. The reader’s picture received by HS Helsinki shows how ice fishing was made in front of Lauttasaari on Wednesday, despite the fact that there was already completely melted water a short distance away.

Tollman says that this year’s melting rate is normal.

This winter, ice was at its thickest in the Helsinki area in the inner bays of Seurasaari, where it was almost 40 centimeters thick.

Even in winter, ice is not always safe, as sheltered weather periods are typical, especially in southern Finland. This can cause melting spots to form on the ice, which will eventually re-freeze but are still thinner than the surrounding ice.

When it snows, the danger area is ready.

