HS Helsinki | The people of the Puotila manor had enough of the nasty feedback – We are giving up our favorite animals

Aki Arjola, the restaurateur of the Puotila manor, says that you won’t be able to admire the animals at least this summer.

I shop the manor’s restaurateur Aki Arjola sounds a bit confused. He recently decided to give up the chickens, alpacas and donkeys roaming around the manor’s yard. The decision applies at least this summer.

The reason for the solution is simple.

“Whenever animals have been in the yard in connection with events, they have received a lot of positive feedback and praise, but also angry, negative feedback,” says Arjola.

Over the years, there has been too often negative, even nasty feedback. Among other things, the feedback includes threats to the authorities and claims that the animals are not doing well. The control veterinarian recently stated that the chicken house is in good condition and the chickens have enough space. There was nothing else to criticize.

According to Arjola, negative feedback stands out strongly from among others, and responding to them has taken an unreasonable amount of time.

Arjola sounds confused because another part of the customers has now said that they are disappointed that there are no animals at the manor this summer.

He understands them too.

“Those animals were really nice.”

Arjola started as a restaurateur at the Puotila manor together Tanya– with his wife at the beginning of the corona period in 2020.

The restaurateurs immediately drew attention to the manor’s cozy, park-like yard, and thought that the animals would fit in there more than well.

At that time, there were two beehives in the yard.

“They gave us a good feeling and we thought that the other animals would be a nice addition as well, we would bring a little life to the area.”

During the summer, the chickens have lived in a former playhouse in the yard, which has been converted into a chicken house, where an outside person has taken care of them, as have the bees.

Alpacas and donkeys have been brought to events from elsewhere.

Now Arjola is taking a break from animals for the time being. The chickens that spent the previous two summers in the yard will no longer be brought to the manor this year. The bees moved away, ten kilometers away, already last summer.

“I understand very well why the beekeeper drew his own conclusions about the situation,” says Arjola.

According to Arjola, the senders of negative feedback could send up to 20 messages a week.

“It often continued throughout the summer. Since keeping animals is not our main job, we wanted no one to feel bad about it,” he says.

Arjola has also followed other discussions related to animals. He tells an example. When Finnish cattle are let out to pasture in Viiki in the spring and it rains, some people criticize the fact that the cows are in the rain. It makes no sense.

Arjola has not yet decided whether Puotila manor customers will be able to watch the animals’ activities in the coming summers.

“There are quite a lot of things that prevent the revitalization of urban areas. Now I’m starting to understand why, for example, you don’t get to see animals in very many places,” he says.

Arjola has also considered whether the animals could be included in, for example, the MyHelsinki project. Then it would be easier to process the feedback.

“That feedback got under my skin. Entrepreneurs twist their work with heart’s blood anyway. I know you shouldn’t take it personally, but people are always people,” he regrets.

“But well, it is what it is.”