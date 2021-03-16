HS Helsinki The people of Kontula set up their own brewery, which makes quite ordinary medium beer – “We can’t stand that beer rustling”

Kontula Brewery manufactures its lager in Estonia. The monthly production is as much as 100,000 liters.

Kontula has a rough reputation, so what happens when the people of Kontul decide to make their own beer. Well a traditional camp, of course.

The newly established Kontula Brewery also states this on its website:

No gimmicks or specials, just a drinkable camp. We can’t stand that beer booze. Basic rules.

The name of the basic biss is Keijo, which is available in traditional medium beer strength and non-alcoholic. This is not a small brewery product, as Keijo will soon be available in a thousand S Group stores.

Thought Kontula ‘s own brewery was born in the summer of 2020, when Jukka Kurttila was visiting his friend. The guy had hauled a respectable amount of different small brewery beers on offer.

“When it was hot and it was eaten, something like a basic beer came to mind. I wonder why no one wants to make a good camp nowadays, ”says Kurttila, one of the owners of the Kontula brewery.

“I’m not a friend of beer in particular, but almost from that seat I got the idea to set up a Kontula brewery.”

“ “We are so poorer in Kontula that we can’t afford expensive equipment.”

Kurttila brought a few friends to the brewery, and Kurttila went on a tour of Finnish small breweries.

“In them, I realized the camp isn’t being made because it’s really awkward. That’s one of the reasons why small breweries do everything else. ”

Fairy beers are made in Tartu. “Beer was made there while water was still being drunk here,” says Jukka Kurttila.­

Kurttila has grown in Myllypuro and Kontula, so the spirit of Eastern Helsinki has also captured the brewery.

“We are so poorer in Kontula that we cannot afford expensive equipment. We had to come up with a different solution. ”

And such was also found: Kontula Brewery does not have production equipment or its own storage space. The head office also has a 12 square meter room on Kontula’s Sirrikuja.

Fairy beers are made in Tartu by A. Le Coq’s brewery. The monthly production is as much as 100,000 liters, which corresponds to the annual production of many Finnish small breweries.

Kontula Brewery does not receive tax relief for small breweries because the production is large and it is made with the equipment of another brewery.

“We haven’t even thought of such. Kontula style is done in full and we go all the way to the end. The taxes that you have to pay are paid. ”

Also read: Do medium beers still taste the same as they did in the 1990s? The brewer, who has supervised the making of more than a hundred beers, reveals the precise taste controls

Kontulan the brewery has six people as partners who do brewing chores in addition to their own work. A man known in the field was found to be a master brewer: Markku Pulliainen.

Jukka Kurttila’s own civil work is with Finlayson. He is a creative leader in the company.

Kurttila’s education does not refer to brewing beer either. He is a master of philosophy who was to become a geography teacher.

“In my childhood in Kontula, I did not know any professions of a successful person other than a bank manager, a priest or a teacher,” Kurttila explains.

“There wasn’t enough money to be a bank manager, a priest lacked faith, so I thought of being a teacher then. However, I never ended up as a teacher. ”