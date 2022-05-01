HS Helsinki The pastor drew a cartoon about Putin but did not publish it – Now he tells where to draw the line of bold expression

The pastor of the Oulunkylä parish, Ulla Kosonen, draws cartoons every day. Not all topics can be covered in comics by the pastor.

Helsinki Pastor of Oulunkylä Parish Ulla Kosonen relaxes in his free time drawing cartoons.

Kosonen’s comics have been published in, among other things, the current newspaper for church youth work in Ville and the supplement to Voima magazine.

There was a short break in the publication of comics in 2013, when Kosonen was elected pastor of the Oulunkylä parish.

“I was careful at the time. I thought I couldn’t draw cartoons in the role of pastor. I took up the job of pastor when I started my role in leadership. As the role became clearer, it felt like I could put myself back in the comics and publish them. ”

A cartoon by Ulla Kosonen from 2013, when she was elected pastor of the Oulunkylä parish.

As pastor Since his election, Kosonen’s comics have been published in the journals of church-related organizations, among others. In May, Kosonen’s comics will begin to be published in the Church Board’s Earth Salt publication, and in the fall he plans to start a comics blog where he will discuss leadership.

However, the work of the pastor brought limitations to the drawing of cartoons.

“I don’t draw in my comics about current affairs in the workplace because someone might think I’m dealing with my own congregation in the comic.”

Ulla Kosonen says that making comics requires thinking. The work is hand and eye cooperation.

Oman Kosonen does not draw about his workplace. But by the way, can Kosonen make a comic about all subjects when he is a priest?

“I think like a priest, I can make a cartoon about any subject. As pastor, I can’t do that because I represent the congregation holistically. ”

Kosonen assessed the limitations of the pastor’s role as a cartoonist after drawing a cartoon on February 24, immediately after hearing about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the Kosonen comic, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin wants to get to the sea. Kosonen planned to publish the comic on Facebook, but then eventually did not publish it.

“At the beginning of the war, it was unclear what the role of the church was in the crisis. Is the church involved in receiving refugees, for example? That’s why I didn’t want to publish a Putin cartoon at that moment as pastor. ”

Ulla Kosonen says that she puts herself in the league while drawing cartoons.

Religion When dealing with comics, Kosonen does not need to exclude any themes.

“Religion must be able to be treated critically, but the intent must not be offended. I have no desire or need to treat religion for fun in a raffle. For example, some images in Charlie Hebdo magazine crossed a line that is not natural to me. My state of movement is gentle when I deal with religion, ”Kosonen ponders.

In late 2011, the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo published a special issue mocking the Prophet Muhammad. After that, the magazine was first subjected to a burning bottle and from the beginning of 2015 a terrorist attack.

Kosonen says drawing cartoons is a good way to break away from work.

“Making cartoons is a coexistence of hand and eye. It requires thought as well as concentration and is therefore relaxing. I usually make cartoons in ink, and not digitally. I usually draw more purposefully on my holidays or vacations. ”

Kosonen makes sketches of comics almost daily. He may also consider the dialogue of the cartoon while walking or driving.

“Pastors often say they do halo felling. Personally, I don’t do halo felling, but I also see the end result of my work by drawing cartoons, ”Kosonen sums up with a twinkle in his eye.

