HS Helsinki | The parking supervisor denies that he fined the van that was set on fire – “It’s useless to think”

The van that was burned in Tapulikaupunki did not receive a parking fine, but a transfer request. The owner has seven days to move the car.

new information has emerged about the "fine ticket" received by the van.

HS said on Thursday that there is an abandoned person standing in the parking lot of Helsinki’s Tapulikaupungi sports park vanwho had fallen victim to the fire.

After the fire, a paper tag that looked like a parking fine was attached to the back of the car. A resident of Tapanila crashed the car on his morning run on Wednesday Valari Tynkkynen alias Malmi Vice, who shared a video of the car on his Instagram meme account with the accompanying words “parking fine remembered to put”.

Soon after the publication of the story about Helsinki’s parking control, a parking inspector Patrick Wikblad contacted Helsingin Sanomat and told that it is not actually a parking violation fee, but a transfer request, such as is usually given to scrap cars.

According to Wikblad, the notes can easily be confused with each other, because they look exactly the same.

“It’s the same font, the same label, and it’s printed on the same printer,” he says.

“But it’s pointless to think that we would be eager to put error fees on Cars.”

In the parking lot of the sports park in Tapulikaupungi, there is a damaged van.

Wikiblad says that recently he has come across several situations where people get confused by the tickets issued by the parking control.

However, according to him, the law prevents a burnt scrap like a van from being fined with a parking violation fee.

According to Wikblad, if a scrap vehicle is given a removal request, its owner has seven days to move the vehicle. The parking control has an obligation to try to find out the identity of the owner of the vehicle and to send a transfer request home also by mail.

In the comments of HS’s previous article, some people wondered how the fine slip or transfer notice received by the van would find its destination when it was missing its license plates.

“All the cars have more than enough frame numbers that the owner can be identified. The owner of the van also survived and a letter was sent to him yesterday or at the latest today,” says Wikblad.

“You can no longer get a car from there, that is, if the owner does not move it within seven days, then according to the law we can dispose of it.”

Valari Tynkynen according to the estimate, the van was burned on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Wikblad cannot say in more detail what has happened to the van in question.

However, he demands that people be accurate with regard to the tags left by parking enforcement.

“The parking error fee and the transfer request can only be distinguished by the text. So it’s not worth sending us angry letters if you don’t know what it’s about.”

