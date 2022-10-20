HS Helsinki | The optician who had seen everything filed for bankruptcy in just seven months – What happened?

Optician entrepreneur Antti-Jussi Lankinen had to close its shop already seven months after the opening in shopping center Easton in Itäkeskus. The story of Optikko 360° only lasted from March to September.

Filing for voluntary bankruptcy was a surprise. In March, Lankinen entrusted Suomen Yrittäki in the online publication to success.

“When the company is insolvent and there is no improvement in sight, it is best to raise your hands. Kaari was fast. From that you can determine how big the monthly losses were. We were talking about considerable sums. Yes, I feel, this is not painless”, Lankinen describes his feelings on the phone.

Lankista could be called someone who has seen everything in his field. After graduating as an optician from an educational institution in Helsinki in 2006, he immediately started working in 2007 in a large, global company, first as the chain’s regional manager and then as a sales director.

A decade ago, Lankinen bought the chain’s Hakaniemi and Itäkeskus operations and started as a franchise entrepreneur. When the business logic of the industry seemed to be in a pinch, at the beginning of this year, after a 20-year career, he became a completely self-employed entrepreneur.

The light advertisement or kisällinkylt (top) guiding Optikko 360° was emptied in September, when Antti-Jussi Lankinen closed his business.

Born in a small and stylish Optikko 360° store that wanted to stand out from the chains with locality, high-quality products and good individual service.

“When I settled in Easton, I followed the same logic as chain stores that had been successful in shopping centers. The idea was that once the customers are there, let’s go there [kauppakeskukseen]”, Lankinen says.

“I applied for the best and most expensive business location in the shopping center. I invested in competent staff, the comfort of the space, the quality of the products and individual customer service.”

In addition to the entrepreneur himself, Optikliike 360° employed two opticians, an optometry student from Metropolia, and a salesperson. The company’s brand was built on individual customer experience and employee experience in order to stand out in the market.

That’s what the shop’s name meant, an open and broad view of the service business: Optikko 360°.

“That was the idea. I do know that we don’t have eyes in the back of our heads or our heads turn around like an owl, but the idea was to be open-minded. I knew this would be a hit or a bust. The risk was big, but I still took this path. I wanted to make my own contribution to the development so that the diversity of the optical industry would be preserved.”

Working in the market, the consumer has options, Lankinen reminds. Chaining narrows and one-sided supply, when different stores have the same products on their shelves.

Lankinen Optikko 360° was a rarity. There are hardly any new private optical shops in congested Finland, especially not in shopping centers. According to Lankinen, a private optician’s shop in Kivijalla might be successful, with one employee in addition to the owner. In the shopping center, the unit sizes are larger.

“There isn’t a boneheaded person who would try something like this just for the money.”

Is there a slight self-irony in Lankinen’s voice?

“We went into the shopping center conditions with an open-minded and high-flying attitude. An empirical study was conducted on how difficult it is to enter the market. Yes, the big international chains have gained such a strong foothold.”

First a sign of reality dawned on Lankin in the spring, when the company organized a campaign day.

The day was announced in advance on social media. Optikko 360°’s themes such as private entrepreneurship, domesticity and responsibility attracted the audience, but the thinness of sympathy was soon revealed.

“It was a bad start. We got hundreds of likes on Instagram and Facebook. I was wondering if we have enough staff,” says Lankinen.

“The day itself was very calm. Our themes are easy to sympathize with, like and like. But there is a big difference in that customership is realized as a concrete act.”

Lankinen describes the experience as bittersweet.

“We constantly received positive feedback, and all the time the counterweight was heavily loss-making operations.”

In one phase Antti-Jussi Lankinen thought about combining brick-and-mortar stores and online stores. However, the purchase of eyeglasses is an intimate moment where the meeting between the optician and the customer is at the center.

“Purchasing eyeglasses is a personal service event that requires an expert for support. The web is well suited for a contact lens shop. For eyeglasses, the process is unnecessarily complicated,” says Lankinen.

“In my opinion, the online store of glasses and frames is not a significant activity anywhere. The death of brick-and-mortar retail has been talked about for a long time, but the specialty retail sector does not easily move online.”

Private opticians do better in small towns, where real estate costs, i.e. rents, are substantially cheaper than, for example, in Helsinki.

“Another factor is that in a small town the entrepreneur knows the customers and the customers know the entrepreneur. When there is a familiar sign, it is easy for the customer to enter. In the Helsinki shopping center, we act spontaneously and in a faster time frame.”

By peeking between the protective tapes, you can see how the logo of the optician’s shop has been placed lying down on the floor of the business apartment.

Product range in addition to similarity, according to Lankinen, chaining has another consequence: “When the options narrow, the work becomes one-sided.”

You can study to become an optometrist, i.e. a licensed optician, in Finland in Helsinki and Oulu. According to Lankinen, the education gives the graduates good preparation for research and clinical work.

There is a labor shortage in Finland. For example, according to Lankinen, Optikko 360°’s personnel were immediately re-employed.

The expectations and reality of those graduating from school and aspiring to the field do not necessarily meet:

“What do we prepare for and then what do we actually do. As a rule, the work is done in store conditions, where the most important thing is meeting the customer. It can also be fast-paced.”

The school does not share much commercial skills. Lankinen thinks that there is a contradiction here, which will certainly make young people think.

“There is no need to worry about making a living. Finns are getting older and eye diseases persist. But the money will continue to come mostly from selling glasses.”

