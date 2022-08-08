HS Helsinki | The northern lights blazed in the sky of Helsinki – The video shows an extraordinary brilliance of color

Last night, the sky of the capital region turned flaming green. According to Janne Hirvonen from Helsinki, this year’s northern lights have been exceptional.

“There it was something magical,” says someone who saw the northern lights in Helsinki’s Kalasatama last night Janne Hirvonen.

The night sky was cloudless after midnight, when green began to appear in the northern sky. Soon the flaming color covered half of the entire Helsinki sky.

“It was a really great experience. Wearing shorts, I photographed the northern lights. It was a surprising experience in August.”

Janne Hirvonen photographed the magnificent northern lights over Helsinki from Red’s Lighthouse.

Hirvonen observes the Helsinki sky from Red’s tower block called Majakka and updates his photos on his @majakanvahti account on Instagram.

He last witnessed the northern lights in Helsinki ten years ago. However, this year has been very exceptional: last night was already the fourth time that Hirvonen looked at the green glowing sky.

Northern lights were also visible in Espoo. A HS reader photographed the northern lights in Tapiola after one on the night between Sunday and Monday.

“We were fishing on a boat and when we got close to the port of Otsolahti, an incredible sight opened up in front of us. There were no fish, but there was still something to tell about this trip for posterity. I would not have thought that I would see the northern lights in Espoo”, the reader writes.

The northern lights were visible on Otsolahti in Tapiola.

The space weather operator Petri Koskimaa

The reason for this is the sunspot period, which runs in cycles of about 11 years and is caused by the reversal of the magnetic field.

The maximum of the cycle to be reached in the next few years means that the sun’s magnetic field is at its messiest and there are a lot of sunspots. They cause the solar wind, which in turn means the aurora borealis on our planet.

“Now is the active phase. During autumn and spring, you can see a lot of northern lights.”

The northern lights were caused by the solar wind blowing through the holes in the sun’s corona. During the aurora borealis, solar wind gusts transport magnetic clouds into the earth’s magnetic field.

“The northern lights are actually quite common in the capital region as well. You just don’t see them because people are sleeping after midnight, when they would be most visible.”

Last night, according to Koskimaa, the northern lights were visible at least in Helsinki, Espoo and Kerava, where the cloudless sky opens the stage for the green blaze.

