HS Helsinki | The newly opened pizzeria started a fierce price war

HS compared the prices of restaurants serving Neapolitan-style pizza. The researcher says that the emphasis on price competition indicates difficult economic times.

When fiordlattes and sanmarzanos glimpsed on the pizza list, you can expect high-quality pizzas and high prices from the restaurant. I also have a weekday canteen lunch at a price is important, but pizza restaurants emphasize quality and authentic Italian ingredients rather than the final amount of the bill.

However, the newly opened Pikku Napoli restaurant in Pasila’s shopping center Tripla proudly competes on price. The restaurant announces that it makes soft and thick-edged Neapolitan-style pizzas as cheaply as possible.

You can get a simple Margherita with tomato sauce and cheese for ten euros. Costs have been cut, for example, from the service. Food is ordered at the counter, and table reservations are not accepted.

But can a ten-euro pizza be called cheap?

We compared prices of a traditional margherita pizza at six restaurants, all serving Neapolitan-style pizza. The restaurants in the comparison are located in the inner city of Helsinki and you can eat on site.

The cheapest pizza in comparison can be found in Pikku Napoli. The second cheapest pizza is offered by the restaurant Pizzeria Cibo Italiano on Lönnrotinkadula. For twelve euros you can get a traditional Margherita with San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di latte – with mozzarella, basil and olive oil.

The biggest dent in your wallet can be enjoyed at Naples Food & Wine. The Margherita at the Lapinlahtenkatu restaurant costs 14.90. The price is almost one and a half times compared to the Little Napoli version.

The price of ten euros is therefore clearly below the average level. On the other hand, a comparison based on price alone does not correspond to the overall picture, because the service level and location are also reflected in the costs.

Financial situation now prefers concepts that emphasize the price, says the university researcher Essi Pöyry From the Consumer Research Center of the University of Helsinki.

“Many companies have started to bring out the cheaper alternatives, which in a certain way makes it known that many people are now really careful when it comes to spending money.”

Pöyry believes that there is room for a wide variety of options in the pizza market. As the food culture changes, eating out has become commonplace and at the same time diversified. Unlike twenty years ago, the restaurant is visited on weekdays as well. Finns are also more used to self-service than many other nations. For example, ordering at the counter in a queue goes well with us.

“If it’s a way to save on production costs, then people might think they’d be happy to do it and then pay a little less.”

During the last decade, so-called fast casual -trend has put slightly more refined fast food in the center. One where you can easily meet friends and at the same time eat relatively quickly and inexpensively.

“It’s not just about eating, but also about spending time and perhaps a kind of cultural self-expression,” sums up Pöyry.

Difficult on the eve of winter, many people think more carefully about their spending. Especially if you have to pay the bill for several hungry mouths, even a small saving in the portion price can be attractive.

Then it is good for the consumer that different services and products are available. The consumer knows how to relate their expectations according to the price, says Pöyry. Whether you chose your pizza based on price, cheese or location, the most important thing would be to make the right choice for your wallet.

“Especially in a situation like this, it’s really important to have a clear idea of ​​where your own finances are stretching.”