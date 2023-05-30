Tuesday, May 30, 2023
HS Helsinki | The natural history museum’s celebratory exhibition opens – Especially suitable for children

May 30, 2023
in World Europe
In the natural history museum’s celebration exhibition, you can get to know the meadow of the giants and the secrets of conservation.

For natural sciences a 100th anniversary exhibition will open in the museum on June 3, which is suitable for all ages. However, it is specifically aimed at children.

This year, one hundred years have passed since the collections of the Zoology Unit of Luomus moved to the premises of the current Natural History Museum.

The “Party in the Forest” exhibition tells about the museum’s activities over the past hundred years. According to Luumus’ release, there you can get to know, among other things, insect research, bird and bat monitoring, conservation and zoological collections.

In addition, the exhibition reflects on how everyone can personally influence the diversity of nature.

“At the exhibition you can touch, try and get excited about nature!” the announcement encourages.

In the bulletin it is said that the exhibition hall has been transformed into an old forest, whose party tents open up different worlds, such as the giants’ meadow and the conservators’ workshop.

The design and execution of the exhibition are the museum’s own production, and Luomus’ experts have participated in writing the script and choosing the topics.

The festive exhibition will remain open until the end of 2024.

