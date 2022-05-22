HS Helsinki The most beautiful tree in Helsinki has caused an audience rush in front of Lauri Kainulainen’s house – “Yesterday I went to photograph people even after ten o’clock”

The wood has been reported in both the national press and YLE’s TV news.

“Flat the flow of people has been going on again this year, ”he says Lauri Kainulainen To HS.

A resident of Kainuu lives in a wooden house in Käpylä, Helsinki, on Kalervonkatu. There’s nothing miraculous about it yet, but there’s an exceptionally beautiful, huge magnolia tree standing in their yard.

And that tree is blooming right now.

And the exceptionally spectacular flowering has caused an annual crowding on the outskirts of Puu-Käpylä.

The Käpylä landmark is at its best right now.

Kainuu FAMILY moved into his house in the middle of the corona in early 2020. Since then, it has become clear that a landmark in Käpylä is growing in the yard. Every spring after that, hundreds of people have visited to admire the yard tree.

“At first I thought the tree might be of interest, but didn’t quite guess.”

The media’s attention to the wood has also been guaranteed. The wood has been reported in both the national press and YLE’s TV news. All of this has only increased the flow of people.

Kainulainen says that the audience that admires the tree has not disturbed the peace of the home.

“Maybe this year people have been more in the mood. It’s just nice, it hasn’t bothered me. ”

Lauri Kainulainen was photographed with his wife at home in 2021.

Kainulainen according to typical viewers are couples, and they often operate according to a certain formula at the landmark.

“Of course, the photos are taken, and then the appearance of the wood is updated,” Kainulainen says.

Kainulainen, the first weekend of flowering, was elsewhere this year, and therefore did not see perhaps the busiest audience days. Since then, the rally has continued from morning to night.

“Even yesterday afternoon, people went to photograph people,” he says.

A typical sight on spring Kalervonkatu.

As you know the previous occupant of the house planted a magnolia tree in the yard more than 25 years ago. Buttons did not appear until the eighth spring.

According to Kainulainen, this is a magnificent magnolia. There is little need to care for the wood, but a few times Kainulainen has put mold around its roots. When painting the house, the wood had to be protected a bit.

The popularity of wood today is so wild that the textile company Vallila has even inspired curtains called Loistomagnolia, inspired by wood.