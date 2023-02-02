HS Helsinki | The Michelin restaurant Ora is closing

Ullanlinna’s fine dining restaurant Ora will close its doors after May Day.

Restaurant Ora is closing its operations. The Michelin-starred restaurant will close its doors after May Day.

The chef is behind the termination decision Sasu Laukkonen wish to spend more time with his family, the restaurant informs.

“A time for each. I am happy and grateful for how much I have been able to do around one small restaurant,” says Laukkonen in the press release.

Ora opened on Huvilakatu in 2017. Previously, the restaurant Chef & Sommelier operated in the same premises.

Read more: Farang, Savoy, Muru, Ora… – Helsinki’s most famous restaurants started a new kind of collaboration because of the coronavirus

Read more: Restaurant Ora opens on Thursday on Huvilakatu and continues where Chef & Sommelier left off – Now the menu is also available at lunchtime

Read more: A fine dining restaurant in Helsinki gets a rare five stars in HS’s assessment – food so good that a critic would want to wake up next to it every morning