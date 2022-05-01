Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki The May Day was celebrated in Paloheinä by skiing

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the ski season has continued until May.

1.5. 15:49

When Elsewhere in Finland, May Day was already received as a spring day.

Traditional May Day skiing was organized for the Helsinki-based skiing active Juhani Styrman according to Paloheinä 12 times. According to Styrman’s estimates, about a hundred skiers visited the site.

“That event is organized a bit on a joke basis, as it should be on May Day. Social skiing and having fun, ”he says.

For May Day skiing, many skiers dressed according to the theme. Both white hats and student coveralls were visible on the trail.

“Someone was wearing old-fashioned 1940s hips. Those skis then got to ski in that style, ”says Styrman.

In the metropolitan area has been able to enjoy a long ski season this year.

In Oitta, Espoo, the trails were renovated for the last time this weekend. In the fire hay, there is still a cobblestone track.

See also  Cars In December, for the first time in Europe, more diesel cars were registered than diesel cars

“The trail is in surprisingly good condition. It was even refurbished today, ”Styrman says.

“I met the driver of the cross-country plane, and he exclaimed that next week he would drive the cross-country a few more times.”

Styrman’s own ski season has lasted eight months. It can be considered a great performance.

“Helsinki is a great ski town. This competes with any ski resort in Finland. ”

#Helsinki #Day #celebrated #Paloheinä #skiing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Juve sink Milan 5-3 and fly to the Italian Cup final. Rome awaits you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.