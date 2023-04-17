HS Helsinki | The man who was stealing was recorded on the surveillance camera – The whole family burst out laughing when they found out what the thief took

The thief who visited the yard was such a crazy sight on the surveillance camera video that even the victim’s family laughs.

Theft is never a joke, but the incident that happened at Malmi in Helsinki makes even the victim’s family laugh.

On Easter Monday, a resident of Sepänmäki in Ala-Malmi Jenni Pulliainen was startled when her husband told her that the surveillance camera in the yard had detected a stranger during the night.

“I thought it was help, the whole backyard was emptied,” says Pulliainen.

Fortunately, the family had already acquired a camera the previous year just for situations like this. The motion-activated camera had recorded a couple of short video clips.

First the video shows a helmeted figure writhing on the floor. In the second video, the same character hurriedly leaves the terrace.

The person is clearly carrying something in their hands, which cannot be properly understood due to the image quality of the video shot in the dark.

The family hurriedly went through the yard.

The grill’s gas bottle was in place and there was no furniture.

“It probably took half an hour to figure out what he took,” says Pulliainen.

Finally they realized what was missing from the yard: two bottles from the cook. The drinks had been forgotten outside during the winter and were standing next to the door in the monthly store.

“Probably tastes really good when they’ve frozen and thawed, been warmed by the sun and frozen again,” Pulliainen laughs.

I’m plump an outdoor trail runs next to the house. There is, for example, no bar or other place in the vicinity where one would expect for example very drunk sneaks to come, which could explain the strange wanderers.

Nor did the thief, at least based on his appearance, look like he was looking for a thirst quencher after a long evening at the bar.

“He was wearing decent cycling vests, a helmet and everything. And that’s what he did.”

The thief had entered the yard either over the mesh fence or by going around the parking lot, says Pulliainen.

At first, the thought of a sneaker walking in the yard while the family was sleeping terrified me. However, after finding out the course of events, the case started to make even the family’s seven-year-old laugh. In the family, voroa has jokingly been called the “hero of all thirsty people” known for juice drinks.

For some reason, the yard has attracted guests before.

Last year, an unknown person visited the yard and tested the functionality of the outlet, but left the place quickly after noticing the surveillance camera.