HS Helsinki The mall came up with an effective way to get people out in an emergency – Listen to the deafening alarm

The gruesome alarm sound proved effective in getting people out of the Helsinki shopping center in an instant.

Commercial center In Arabia on Tuesday night, the dealers were alarmed. A remarkable alarm sound quickly emptied the mall.

The sound was such an ear-splitting shudder that no one would voluntarily listen to it. The perceived sound is described as exceptionally loud and therefore worked particularly effectively.

You can listen to the example sound from the video at the beginning of this story, where the loud sound is heard all the way out of the center.

The alarm was triggered by a fault in the sprinkler network. Shopping Center Manager Jenna Vehka-aho indicates that the sprinkler has tripped due to too low a maintenance pressure. But where does that sound like?

Vehka-aho says that he only managed the shopping centre’s operations for a few years. There have been no alarms in his time, and no shocking voice has been heard.

“In a moment of real distress, it is good that the alarm sounds,” says Vehka-aho.

In charge firefighter Juha Lindholm The Helsinki Rescue Department says that the owner of the property decides on the alarm sounds. There are certain standards for sound volume, and the property selects sound from a specific range.

According to Lindholm, there are older and newer technologies in use. Old alarm tones may resemble more of a clock chime, while newer devices are more powerful. However, slicing or screaming always has an important purpose.

“The sound is so loud that people understand it as an exit order,” Lindholm says.