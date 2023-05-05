HS Helsinki | The lights went on in the movie theater at just the wrong moment – The customer was shocked by the refund

All the lights went on in Helsinki’s Maxim theater before the dark final scene of the film. Free popcorn and a small drink were offered as compensation.

Tuesday Finnkino’s Maxim movie theater in Kluuv, Helsinki experienced an unpleasant situation when all the lights went out at the end of the movie.

Seated in the front row Jussi Saarelma had come to see the movie Aftersun, which premiered in April, already for the second time, because the first experience had been so impressive.

He says that before the “emotionally explosive final scene” of the film, the lights in the hall went on. At first he thought it was just an accident, but it quickly became clear that it was a technical fault.

“I saw that the staff was opening a panel at the back of the hall and I thought that the matter was being taken care of. At some point, it was announced that the lights could not be turned off at all,” Saarelma tells HS.

The movie was put on pause for a while, but some people in the hall started shouting to continue, according to Saarelma.

“I immediately thought, what the hell. I already knew at that point that the final scene was going to be ruined, because it was shot in really low light and everyone can only imagine how the dark scenes look in full lighting.”

Saaremaa decided to sit until the end of the movie because I thought that I would probably get a new movie ticket as compensation for what happened.

At the end of the film, replacement tickets were actually distributed outside the theater, but they only entitled a small drink and popcorn.

“At that point, I still smiled a bit, until I started thinking about all those who were watching Aftersun for the first time. The film’s intensity and emotional charge were completely destroyed,” says Saarelma.

He decided to send Finnkino customer feedback on the matter, but the response was, according to him, “weak”. According to the answer, the compensation policy is that if you decide to watch the movie to the end despite technical problems, you will be offered poppers and a small drink as compensation. If you decide to leave the hall due to problems, you are entitled to a free ticket.

“When I was sitting in the hall, I didn’t really realize that it was a choice situation: do you watch the movie to the end or do you take the free ticket,” says Saarelma.

“And in general, if I have paid a movie theater because I want to see the movie in its entirety in a premium-level theater, a new free ticket should be the minimum compensation in such a situation.”

Finnkino commercial manager Hannele Wolf-Mannila confirms that on Tuesday at Maxim during the closing stages of the movie Aftersun, all the lights had gone on.

According to Wolf-Mannila, the staff did not get the lights repaired right away, and later in a technical report it was revealed that the fuses in the lighting dimmers had blown.

“The situation has been really unfortunate. The staff has tried to find out the matter, and there it has been agreed with the viewers that they will watch the movie to the end with the lights on,” he says.

Wolf-Mannila doesn’t immediately remember a similar incident, and technical problems that happen in the middle of a show are rare, according to him. According to him, Finnkino has thousands of shows per week and similar problems do not occur even every week.

There is a refund policy for disruption situations, depending on what type of disruption it is, Wolf-Mannila says. The staff assesses the situation on the spot and acts according to the instructions.

Wolf-Mannila does not directly comment on Maxim’s case, but says that sometimes staff and customers’ estimates of the amount of compensation may differ.

“Of course, our goal is always that the customer is ultimately satisfied.”

Jussi Saarelma shared her unpleasant experience on the messaging service Twitter. In the end, a new message came from Finnkino, which said that Saarelma was still entitled to a free ticket.

However, he thinks about those whose movie experience was ruined and didn’t get a free ticket.

“I don’t think you should have to have a conversation lasting more than a day via e-mail and social media before you get one free ticket. All in all, this left a pretty tight feeling.”

However, Saarelma warmly recommends the film Aftersun to everyone.

“It’s an amazingly great movie with strong tension. That’s why it’s incredibly sad that technical problems happened with this particular movie.”