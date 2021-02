Marjut Salama, who lived on the rock, got to know Badding at the Torkkel bar, where the singer begged for money from the puppy by singing to her ear. HS Helsinki asked Salama to write about his memories.

Rauli Badding to Somerjoki a monument is being erected in Alppiharju, Helsinki, where he lived a significant part of his life.

The project is run by two associations: the Kallio Walking Festival, which organizes historical walks, and Virtapiiri, which focuses on early music.