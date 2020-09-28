HS Helsinki The last memory of an amputated leg disappeared with a thief – Dozens of Helsinki residents try to help a woman looking for her mobile phone with important pictures

Nina from Vuosaari promises the restorer of her old Lumia a discovery reward. The stolen phone has specialist numbers and an important photo.

In Vuosaari living Ninan an important telephone has been unaware to you since August, and now dozens of Helsinki residents are helping with the search.

Nina appears in this story only by her first name because of the sensitivity of her job.

Epileptic the absence scene surprised Nina in Vuosaari in front of the Columbus shopping center on August 10th. He was moving in a wheelchair because his other leg has been amputated.

There is always a dark gray bag in Nina’s lap that ended up on the ground for some reason. Nina continued her journey without the bag and only realized it was gone after the scene.

“I was in such a state of absence at the moment that the perceptual ability has been zero.”

Bag was later found in the lost property of the Pasila police station. Keys, passport, and other items other than cash appeared to be in safe custody. The blue covers of the phone were also visible.

“When I got that handbag, I was right in the hills of my fortune that Jes, blue shows, it’s here.”

The joy ended short, as the bag contained mere phone cases. The phone itself was not found in the bag.

Ninan because of the work, the phone has strong protections, so you cannot locate the phone using applications. That phone is several years old, black Nokia Lumia. Nina does not remember the exact model, but describes the phone as a regular smartphone. The model is probably a Lumia 520 or similar.

So the resale value of the phone is no longer just a name, if any. The device is still very important to Nina for two reasons. Namely, the phone’s memory stores the direct numbers of specialists that Nina needs to get help quickly.

In addition, important memories are stored in the phone, such as the last image before the leg amputation and also the first image after the operation.

In Vuosaari Nina, who has lived for almost a decade, says she tries to live as normally as she can, despite amputation and other ailments. One important thing is independent movement. Epilepsy brings its own risks, but the most important thing is not to stay on the bottom of the couch, he ponders.

Nina took the search bulletins to the scene nearby, hoping to get her phone back again. He even set a discovery fee of 200 euros.

In Lapua, Nina also told why the phone is important. Locals understood the importance of the device, and the image taken from the patch has spread rapidly in social media groups in recent days.

READER’S PICTURE An image of a search tag written by Nina has been circulating on social media recently.­

Nina herself does not use social media, but heard a picture from a familiar kiosk seller of a search ad tag circling on social media. The desire of the locals to help Nina get the important numbers and pictures back has brought joy to the center of all the annoyance.

“I am terribly honored that people are concerned and want to help.”

The phone has been reported missing, so a potential finder can take it to the police station. Through it, the locked phone finds back to its rightful owner.