HS Helsinki The kickboarding duo pushes women painfully into the buttocks in Töölönlahti: “If they come up again, I will say a couple of chosen words”

Police did not catch the boys on Sunday, but have asked them for eyewitness observations. The same duo has probably bothered joggers in the downtown area in the past.

Two young women torture jogging in Töölönlahti by hitting them on the buttocks from an electric kickboard ride.

There was a walk in Töölönlahti on Sunday night Stella Qin was subjected to beaters twice.

“For the first time since, I kept walking in the same direction. However, they had time to get around the bay again and the same thing happened a second time. That’s when I changed direction, and I thought that if they come back again, I’ll say a couple of selected words, ”Qin says.

According to him, the boys appeared to be minors.

The next time the boys met, Qin saw them slapping another young woman in the back. When Qin stopped to chat with this, a third woman came to the scene who said her roommate had been similarly harassed two days ago.

The women decided to report the matter to the police, who came to the scene but could no longer find the beaters.

Qin says the stroke was so hard that a bruise remained in memory of it.

He wrote about what happened on Facebook, where people shared similar experiences several weeks ago. Some of the cases had occurred in Kruunuhaa, Lauttasaari and Katajanokka.

In addition, a woman said in a private message that the boys had hit her in the hand so that the hand had been sore the next day.

Touhu seemed dangerous, according to Qin, as there were two boys on one electric kickboard. They were driving at a fast pace among the people, trying to hit these.

The incident left an uncomfortable feeling.

“I was completely furious about what happened. At least I felt like I didn’t want to go jogging in Töölönlahti for a while, ”Qin says.

“However, that can’t be a solution to changing the jogging landscape.”