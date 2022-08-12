HS Helsinki | The Kaisantunnel site will be moved to the Helsinki railway station, the walk will now be longer on different tracks

From Sunday, train passengers will have a longer walk to platforms 10–13 at Helsinki Railway Station. On tracks 14–17, we return to normal arrangements.

12.8. 16:57

Kaisan tunnel construction site arrangements on the tracks of the Helsinki railway station will change this week. Walking distances to platforms 10–13 will be longer when the trains are stopped from Sunday from the north side of the construction site.

Those who use these tracks diligently will accumulate daily exercise, as the route changes will be valid until the beginning of autumn 2023.

Some commuter train users may be pleased to know that traffic will return to normal on tracks from 14 to 17 from Friday from

This is how the construction site arrangements at the railway station will look from Sunday.

Kaisan tunnel will likely be completed in February 2024. According to the original plans, the tunnel was supposed to be ready by next fall.

According to the city, surprising structures have been revealed underground that were not revealed in the investigations prior to construction. Large wooden piles, the remains of log foundations left on top of them, and parts of brick structures have been found under the ground.

Missing and deviated cables from the drawings have also caused headaches for the tunnel builders.

In construction have had to switch to alternative solutions, which are slower to implement compared to the original.

Destia’s project manager Juha Viitalan according to the site is very challenging because the tunnel will be built under the existing train tracks.

Kaisantunneli is a tunnel for pedestrians and cyclists, which will be built under the railway yard under the rails of the main railway station. It is predicted that there will be up to 10,000 cyclists per day. The tunnel will be approximately 220 meters long.

