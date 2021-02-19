HS Helsinki The housing company carried out a renovation of ten million euros, but the wall tiles are hanging together – the reason is the cars crashing into the wall

Delivery vans collide with the wall of an apartment building in Kamppi, but the bill for the repair has been left to the housing association.

The walls of the Meri-Kamppi housing company, located between Ruoholahdenranta and Köydenpunojankatu, were repaired again this week.

“This was the fourth or fifth time in a year that this happened,” the housing association’s property manager Petri Haapa-aho says.

To the house was completed three years ago spectacular facade renovation. The renovation of the apartment building, built in 1981, cost ten million euros.

According to Petri Haapa-aho, the façade tiles are still preserved after the renovation, but not indefinitely. The last time they had to be dug out of the warehouse was last summer, when a delivery truck knocked down a wall on the Köydenpunojankatu side.

December collapsed again. First a plow car collided with the wall, and a month later Posti’s delivery car.

“Every time someone visits, a piece goes out of our wall. It’s always the same point they take when they go, ”Haapa-aho sighs.

The dangling tiles did not pose a safety risk to pedestrians on the promenade.

Housing company intends to ask the city for an arrangement at the site that would prevent vans from entering the edge of the apartment building or otherwise prevent collisions. Otherwise, there will continue to be crashes, Haapa-aho believes.

“When you can’t rely on drivers’ driving skills, you have to resort to technical solutions.”

House crashes were repaired on Thursday. Tiles were chosen for the façade during the renovation, as they better withstand severe weathering and do not weather like a solid wall.­

According to Haapa-aho, it is difficult to catch drivers because they do not register themselves. In the case of the post office, the collision had an eyewitness taking a picture of the car’s registration number. However, the bill has so far remained with the housing association.

“It doesn’t seem fair that the company has to pay when no one recognizes anything.”

In Haapa-aho’s opinion, the battered facade is messy. There has also been feedback from residents.

“After all, it’s not appropriate for a valuable property that places are hanging.”

