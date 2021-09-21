HS Helsinki “The house is back, all out!” – Nightgowns who rushed to the yard tell what happened at Vesala’s devastating fire site

According to police, the fire at the swimming pools had possibly been deliberately set on fire. Residents praise the spontaneous neighborly help that awakened in the midst of nocturnal chaos.

“Shockingly looking, ”sighs the man.

There are black charred boards and sooty bricks in front. The roof of the house has been torn open.

Smells from the air.

The night before Tuesday, a violent fire broke out on Vesala Uittamontie, destroying three apartments in a seven-apartment townhouse.

The man standing in front lives in that house. Just as many other families with children lived.

Ilkka Lehtikallio was on Monday night going to bed after eleven o’clock. The spouse, the family’s seven-month-old baby, 13-year-old boy, and dog were already asleep.

“Woke up to a hysterical cry,” Lehtikallio repeats the events of the previous night.

“A window was opened and there was a rumble from the outside. The spouse said he was coming back somewhere. ”

The adults began to dress. By the time Lehtikallio got from the upstairs bedroom to the stairs of the home, the front door was pounded. The neighbor had an issue:

“The house is back, all out!”

The cliffs aroused the children. Nothing would be packed.

“The kids came out in pajamas, without hats or gloves. The baby only wore a diaper and nightwear. ”

The video below shows how the fire was put out in Vesala.

Also the other residents of the terraced house got out of their apartments safely, thank you to the person living in the neighboring house Rasmus to Eichenbaum.

His window had a direct view of the fire scene.

“I saw when the kitchen window in the end house slammed, and from there the big flames started moving. I went to knock on the doors of the neighboring flats and called the alarm center, ”Eichenbaum says.

Rasmus Eichenbaum rescued a neighbor’s cat that had escaped the fire. “The cat was in a complete panic.” One family also stayed at Eichenbaum’s home, who could not stay in their own home due to the fire.

Alarm The Vesala fire came to the rescue service at about 23.15.

When the rescue service arrived on the scene, the end apartment of the townhouse was on fire.

The fire quickly spread through the roof structures of the two-story house to the neighboring apartments.

“The fire was in full flame,” Lehtikallio recalls the moment his family got out.

The fire quickly spread at night from the end apartment to the neighboring apartments.

The night during that time, more than 20 rescue units were on the scene to put out the fire.

Some of the residents of the housing association also arrived to watch the fire with concern.

The flames illuminated the sky and warmed the air. Neighbors were taken care of.

“Big bow,” Lehtikallio thanks.

Many who arrived offered to help the evacuated residents, bringing clothes and warmer. Families with children were also offered accommodation.

“It was nice to see there was neighbor love.”

Ilkka Lehtikallion the family apartment was saved from fire.

Probably due to a well-done fire break.

The three apartments on the other side of the fire were damaged and destroyed by fire and fire water.

On the other side of the break, four apartments apparently survived the mere smell of smoke. Potential water damage to homes is still being investigated.

“According to preliminary information, everything is fine,” Lehtikallio says with relief.

The boarding of the facade of the destroyed apartment completely charred.

On call firefighter According to Vesa Paatelma, the fire had started outside the building.

Director of Investigation, Criminal Inspector Jari Koski considers it possible that the fire was intentionally ignited.

According to Ilkka Lehtikallio, a terraced house resident, the end apartment, in the yard of which the fire probably started, had been empty since last December.

“There was a fire load in the yard of the apartment. It had an old fridge and closet doors. ”

In my own Lehtikallio was allowed to visit his home at night.

He sought clothes and necessities for his family members.

Everything seemed to be fine, thankfully.

“The first feeling was a deep shock. Why is someone doing this? ”

