HS Helsinki | “The hoses are ready” – Employees are waiting for the go-ahead to freeze the skating rinks

The freezing of outdoor skating rinks started earlier than usual this year.

Skating rinks are still visible as black dots on the condition display of outdoor sports facilities on the website. The rinks in the inner city of Helsinki are not yet fun for skaters.

The reason is that winter kind of caught the city by surprise. In recent years, the freeze has only been allowed to start closer to the end of the year, says the team leader of the outdoor services of Helsinki’s culture and leisure industry Jukka Lundgren.

Many employees are on their annual leave, for example. Those who are working will be looking forward to the freezing order, Lundgren promises.

“Every day we look at the weather report several times a day, and the men are ready and the hoses are ready.”

The freezing work has already started, but the weather has not been kind. The work would be much faster with blast ice, and it would be possible to freeze the field in about a day at around ten degrees below zero, says Lundgren.

“When it’s only one or two degrees below zero, it’s a bit bad.”

Although the time to wait is long, Lundgren asks eager skaters to be patient and only use the rinks that are available ulokuliikunta.fi-marked ready in the online service.

A hasty skater may ruin the work done if the ice is not yet hard enough and the bottom becomes uneven. In addition, under the ice that looks ready, you can unexpectedly see, for example, sand or artificial grass, where the skate stops.

“It will make your nose hurt,” Lundgren warns.

So the city is trying to get the skating rinks open for vacationers at the end of the year. But will it be ready?

“Only the people upstairs know that.”

