HS Helsinki | The Herts shopping center’s roof leaked – The reason is unclear

For the leak, buckets had been brought to the site to collect water. By the end of the week, the leak had stopped.

Commercial center Water was dripping from the roof of Hertsi’s wind cabinet from the beginning of the week. There were saaves at the place, of which a HS reader sent a picture to the editor.

Herts shopping center manager Hanna Feodorov tells HS via email on Friday that the leak has now stopped.

The point in question is located at the entrance to the metro bridge on the second floor of the shopping center.

I’m leaking According to Feodorov, the reason is still unclear.

“The repair work has started and the repair is made easier by the fact that it is the side entrance of Herts and the customer flows are low. We can get the repairs done without disturbing the customers too much,” he says via email.

According to Feodorov, the general condition of the shopping center is good despite the leak.

The new part of Herts will be completed in 2020.