HS-Helsinki | The Helsinki elite held such an overbearing and boastful celebration in this manor that modern man cannot comprehend it – Now the 200-year-old milieu is crumbling abandoned in Meilahti

The buildings in the villa area are still empty when the city of Helsinki’s first attempt to find a buyer for the property pulled the water.

Plot the split courtyard road is plowed. The stairs are not made of snow. It seems that the inside of the houses has not been visited for some time. That’s good too, as properties that have been idle for a long time are prone to vandalism.

The old hardwoods of the yard and the surrounding area carry artillery snow and are reminiscent of past splendor. Sea smoke rises from Saunalahti on a sunny frosty day. In the garden below the main house, the table and bench are covered with snow. From the windows look melancholy against the empty rooms.