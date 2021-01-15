HS Helsinki The Gulf of Finland seems to be “boiling” in the frost – Impressive pictures from the shores of Helsinki show what is happening at sea

On Friday severe frosts erupted in the metropolitan area. Temperatures fluctuated around 20 degrees Celsius in Helsinki.

As the sun rose into the clear sky in the morning, there was a sigh of delight on the beaches.

The sea looked as if it had boiled.

Readers sent Helsingin Sanomat great pictures of sea smoke.

What explains the phenomenon?

Sea smoke was already visible in a picture taken from the ramparts of Suomenlinna on Thursday.­

Meteorological Department meteorologist on duty To Eerik Saarika says that sea smoke is generated when very cold air travels over the open sea.

“The frost air is very dry and cold, while the sea is warm. The large temperature difference is starting to show up as evaporation. ”

“It also depends on the direction of the wind what the phenomenon looks like,” Saarika tells.

On Friday, according to Saarikalle, winds blew from northeast to southwest, so sea smoke will eventually end up on the coasts of Estonia and Sweden.

“There may be snow cannonballs and clouds.”

Tallink’s ship arrived in Helsinki on Friday morning in the middle of sea smoke.­

Kovilla in the frost the sea begins to freeze. According to Saarikalle, there are already large frozen areas in the Bay of Bothnia.

The front of Helsinki, on the other hand, is still mostly open.

“You have to be careful if you go on the ice.”

