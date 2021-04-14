HS Helsinki The guitar found in Kaislik belongs to a Finnish rock star – Now he tells what happened to the player at a fierce party

A remarkable electric guitar was found on the shore of Kulosaari. It turned out it belongs to rock star Archie Cruz. Now Cruz aka Arttu Kuosmanen tells the story of the guitar.

HS Helsinki reported on Wednesday special electric guitar, which was found on the seashore of Kulosaari. Helsinki Eero Tamminen had noticed a guitar among the reeds last Sunday.

HS Helsinki received numerous hints that the guitar would belong to the well – known rock star Archie Cruz, ie To Arttu Kuosmanen, known as the singer-guitarist of Santa Cruz. Kuosmanen confirms the matter with a laugh on the phone.