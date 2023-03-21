HS Helsinki | The friends have been increasing the most magical number of the young people’s favorite app for almost eight years

Viivi Laamanen and Tuuli Pirkkanen from Helsinki have a Snapchat streak of almost eight years. So for years, they have sent each other a picture or a video every single day.

The people of Helsinki the friends have an important day ahead of them soon.

In just over a month, 23-year-olds Stay at Laamase and Wind at Pirkkas it will be exactly eight years since they sent each other a picture or video every single day.

It’s about the “streak” of the Snapchat application popular with young people, i.e. a message tube that grows the bigger the more days in a row friends send each other pictures. If one of them forgets to send a picture, the pipe resets.

HS used a survey to find the longest Snapchat streak in Helsinki, and there were hundreds of answers. Laamanen and Pirkkanen’s relay streak reached the top spot, which was already 2,878 days long on Monday.

“Not once has it broken, and it hasn’t even come close. Everyone always wonders how you have such a long streak”, says Laamanen in a Teams call.

“Maybe we’re so glued to our cell phones or to each other,” adds Pirkkanen with a laugh.

In elementary school Laamanen and Pirkkanen, who became friends, started using Snapchat in middle school. Streak actually came naturally to the friends, as they communicated through the application on a daily basis anyway.

Although at no point was their conscious goal to increase the relay pipeline as large as possible, according to them, especially in middle school, it was important for many that the streaks were not broken and that they were maintained.

According to Laamanen, at that time it was generally significant how many friends someone had. Therefore, the Snapchat streak served as a kind of social capital that showed concretely how many people you chat with and how much.

“Maybe it wasn’t such a big deal for us, but for many it served as a status symbol. You often noticed that people really got angry if the streak was broken,” says Laamanen.

Next to Tuuli Pirkkanen’s Snapchat avatar, you can see how many days he and Viivi Laamasen have a message tube behind.

Friends the “snaps” sent have been very mundane since the beginning. They exchange news, tell about funny everyday incidents or just show through a picture where they are and what they are doing.

“There is absolutely no logic in that. In a certain way, we just report the day’s events to the friend,” says Pirkkanen.

Many times the pictures are selfies, i.e. face pictures, and you don’t necessarily even have to read anything in them. Especially when I was younger, according to my friends, such empty pictures were “spammed”, i.e. sent unnecessarily, more often than today.

In the early days of using the application, they also used Snapchat’s filters, i.e. face-changing effects, more.

Eight during the year, unwritten rules for the use of Snapchat have emerged for Laamasen and Pirkkanen. For example, it is typical for them that the conversation continues there all the time.

In practice, this means that when you send someone a picture, they are expected to respond immediately after opening the picture.

“For many others, I may leave some points unanswered and the conversation will only continue the next day. But I will never fail to answer you,” Pirkkanen says to Laamasen.

If the streak of almost eight years would now be broken, would it upset friends?

“Maybe it wouldn’t bring the world down, but it could make things a little brighter,” says Laamanen.

“If someone else’s streak was broken, it would be the same. But this would probably be felt somewhere,” reflects Pirkkanen.

They live quite close to each other in Helsinki and see each other at least every few weeks or even several times a week. So even if the Snapchat streak ended, it would hardly mean the end of the friendship at least.

And how long are they going to keep the streak going?

“Probably until no one uses the application anymore,” says Pirkkanen.

“Or until the grave. Let’s see if we will be interviewed again in eight years”, laughs Laamanen.