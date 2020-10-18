HS Helsinki The former owner’s ash urn has been hidden in the garden of the detached house in the Park – Relatives are not allowed to be buried

Professor of Law: The owner of the property has no obligation to allow visits to the tomb.

In the park there has been a special controversy over the grave for a couple of years. Former Member of Parliament Mikko Ampujan (1882–1947) an ashtray rests in the garden of his former home, but the current owner of the plot does not allow the relatives of the Shooter to visit the tomb.

After all, the tomb is decorated with a prominent sculptor, Aimo Tukiainen, relief. Tukiainen’s best-known work is the Mannerheim equestrian statue.

The tombstone is protected in the town plan. The ash urn is located behind the relief in a tray made of rock.

“After all, it’s an exceptional still life: a garden grave and a major work of art at the grave. I don’t think of anything like that Jean Sibelius a grave in Ainola, ”says Ampuja’s relatives Esa Tulkki.

Tomb is located at Sepeteuksentie 16. After the death of the shooter, the plot and the detached house located on it are managed by the Mikko Ampuja Foundation. However, the foundation sold the property in the early 1980s.

“We received permission from the new owners to visit the grave four times a year: on the day of the Shooter’s birth and death, on the Day of Remembrance of the Deceased and on May Day – after all, Mikko Ampuja was strongly a man of the labor movement,” Tulkki says.

The shooter’s home with gardens was resold in the fall of 2018 to a new owner who began building a townhouse on the other side of the plot. However, the new owner has no longer allowed relatives to the grave.

“We have tried to negotiate on this. We are also concerned about the fate of the Shooter’s home and are willing to buy the plot of land on which the house is located. The owner has not agreed to this either. ”

Helsingin Sanomat has reached the current owner of the plot, but he does not want to comment on the matter.

The terraced house was built on Sepeteuksentie in May 2019. Mikko Ampuja’s house can be seen in the back left.­

Helsinki Professor Emeritus of Civil Law at the University Urpo Kankaan according to the situation is bad for the relatives of the Shooter, as by law the new owner of the property is not obliged to allow visits by relatives.

“And I don’t think there’s a court ruling on whether a relative can go to take flowers or visit another’s grave on land,” Kangas says.

However, the professor emeritus gives relatives a solution: move the urn to another location. It does not require the permission of the property owner.

According to the Funeral Act, a body or urn may be removed for “particularly compelling reasons” if authorized by the regional government agency.

According to Kangas, the transfer of the deceased is not very common. In general, there have been crashes in the war, which have been sought from the battlefields under Russian control.

If the urn were moved, what would be the fate of the relief on the grave?

Kangas finds the question difficult, but assumes that the transfer of the monument would also be possible.

“The relief is not intended for any purpose other than to indicate the burial site, so from this point of view it would be natural for the permit for the transfer of the ash to extend to the monument.”

Mikko Ampuja has caused a surprising controversy more than 70 years after his death. But who was that man buried in his garden?

The shooter was born on October 25, 1882 in the Old Village of Vahviala, near Vyborg. The family was poor, and the Shooter ‘s mother died when the son was one and a half years old.

The shooter’s study was left to a mere rotating school, and he supported himself from the age of nine. Initially, he worked as a shepherd boy and slave. Later, the Shooter trained as a blacksmith and a horse shoemaker.

A photo of Mikko Ampuja on his business card.­

He began attending the events of the workers’ association while working as a blacksmith in Vyborg. Ampuja moved to Helsinki in 1904, where he soon joined the Töölö Workers’ Association.

The shooter worked as a file in numerous metal workshops in Helsinki, but more and more of his time was spent as a travel preacher of the labor movement all over Finland.

Shooter was on a speaking trip in Northern Savonia also at the end of January 1918, when the Reds took over Helsinki and the Civil War began. The well-known socialist was trapped deep in a white-dominated area.

The shooter was looking for a roof over his head in a uniform of workers, skiing all the way to the province of Oulu. In the Kuopio region, however, the owner of a cottage betrayed him to the conservation community.

The shooter was transported from Kuopio to Helsinki, first to the Isosaari prison camp and then to Suomenlinna. Because he had not participated in the uprising, he was soon released.

Shooter also qualified as a parliamentary candidate, and he was elected a Member of the SDP in 1919. The number of years as a Member of Parliament eventually accumulated to 23.

As wealth grew, Ampuja built a detached house in the Park in the late 1920s.

A group on their way to the Toholammi workers’ association lottery in 1926. Mikko Ampuja is in the middle in the back.­

The shooter represented the left side of the SDP in his thoughts and approached the Communists in his thinking in the late 1930s. He began to criticize Finland’s rapprochement with Nazi Germany with five other SDP representatives and demand a more friendly attitude towards the Soviet Union.

This so-called spruce also criticized who was in charge of the SDP Väinö Tanner. Indeed, the Social Democratic Party separated the spruce in August 1940, and when the ensuing war broke out, members of the group were arrested by state police.

In a subsequent trial, the Shooter was sentenced in 1942 to two years in a penitentiary on charges of treason. After the prison sentence, the Shooter was deported to the shores of Lake Saimaa in Puumala.

Continuation war at the end of the Shooter regained his seat. In the 1945 parliamentary elections, he was a candidate for the newly formed Skdl but was not elected.

Mikko Ampuja died on the way to the Helsinki city delegation in Moscow on September 15, 1947.

“I don’t have any real information about the cause of death. She got sick, got on the operating table, and did not survive the surgery, ”says Interpreter, who is a doctor by training.

“The shooter suffered from gallstones. In addition, his health has certainly deteriorated due to two prison trips. ”

With a shooter there was no family or children. The shooter of his house bequeathed to the workers’ writers in Helsinki, and the Mikko Ampuja Foundation was established to cherish the property.

There were writers and artists in the house until the beginning of the 2010s.

While still alive, the Shooter had also expressed a wish for his burial place.

“The shooter did not belong to the Evangelical Lutheran Church or any other religious community. He was buried at the request of himself and his relatives in the garden of his home. ”