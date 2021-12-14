HS Helsinki The former model rediscovered herself from a street advertisement that reappeared on the surface – Behind it is the story of the store’s box office, which left Kontula for Milan.

Pictures of old bus stops were published in the HS. One of them had an ad featuring Heidi Denizhan. Now he tells the story behind the ad.

Helsingin Sanomat The photographer was introduced in the December supplement Juha-Pekka Inkisen pictures of bus stops that Inkinen had photographed for 17 years. He took the first stop photos in 1986. In the early autumn, Inkinen’s pictures were published Stop logs-book.

Time seemed to be concentrated especially on stop ads. The text of the monthly annex reads that “When you see the same poster years later, memories come to mind”.

This was the case, at least for the Kannelian To Heidi Denizhan. After receiving the Monthly Supplement, she received a call from her mother that she was in a commercial for a bus stop filmed on October 5, 1987.

In it, a blond young woman feeds a sandwich to a man. The image advertises the Besta spread and the ad phrase reads “Lighter full of food”.

Picture light the woman was thus a high school student in Heidi Denizha 34 years ago. At that time his last name was still there Lähteenmäki. Denizhan does not remember the descriptions of that advertisement, but he remembers the model in the picture.

“We were together for another ad shoot together. I remember when he asked me to be able to stand on the beer basket because I was so tall, ”Denizhan, 185, recalls on the phone.

Denizhan worked as a model for a couple of years part-time while at the Torkkel High School of Fine Arts.

“There were absences from school due to model gigs and teachers had a say.”

Denizhan’s first Model Picture was on the cover of a Swedish textbook. That’s what he ended up with by chance.

Denizhan’s family, who had spent their childhood in Munkkivuori, had moved to Kontula, and Denizhan was working at Myllypuro Säästär.

“One of the ladies who was a client had made a textbook and she asked me for that lawsuit.”

When the spark the model’s work caught fire, followed by the Swedish-speaking aunt of Denizhan’s classmate who worked as a model finder. She assisted the young beautiful girl forward, and Denizhan made it to the lists of the modeling agency Paparazzi.

“Through Paparazzi, I got to shoot in London, New York and Milan. We were always there for a couple of months. I was in Milan on a high school summer vacation at the age of 17. ”

He was asked to stay in Milan after the summer, but he wanted to finish his high school studies and returned home.

Denizhan didn’t make big money at gigs abroad, but he got free pictures in his model folder. The photos were taken by a professional photographer and the makeup was done by a professional make-up artist.

Today, former model Heidi Denizhan always has a scarf on her head when she leaves home.

From the Milan summer At the age of 17, Denizhan has remembered especially when he and his other model girl were late for a return trip from a Helsinki plane.

“We cried profusely on the ground. An armed security guard came to ask what was wrong. He helped us on the field and we finally got home a few hours later in first grade. ”

Denizhan considers it the culmination of her modeling career when she got out Fashion + Beauty magazine lawsuit in 1987. The magazine is in his memory.

Although Denizhan’s modeling work did not continue for more than a couple of years, they brought him a new job.

“I was an assistant filmmaker in Seppälä’s fashion photography.”

13 years then she became acquainted with her Turkish husband, through whom she discovered Islam and converted to Muslim. The couple lived in Turkey for about three years until they decided to move to Finland permanently.

Today, the former model always has a scarf on his head when he leaves home.

Denizhan has fond memories of model times.

“I’ve had dreams of modeling in recent years.”