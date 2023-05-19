HS Helsinki | The flower splendor of Kirsikkapuisto had time to end before the hanami celebration

Roihuvuori’s Kirsikkapuisto is worth coming to on Saturday, even though the biggest flower show has already passed, encourages the main organizer of the hanami.

Roihuvuoren The most beautiful flowering of the cherry park is over, and the hanami party celebrating Japanese culture is just ahead. How is Saturday’s holiday?

Executive director of the Roihuvuori club and main organizer of the hanami Otto-Ville Mikkelä not worried about the fate of the party.

“The most beautiful flowering of the main variety has already passed, but there are ten different varieties here, a few of which are just starting to bloom.”

According to Mikkelä, the warm weather shortened the flowering, but the variety also has an effect on its duration.

The date of Hanami is decided by monitoring and comparing the weather to previous years until the beginning of the year. Mikkelä says that these days the predictions have been very accurate, but this spring we were in two phases.

In the end, we decided on two options for a week later.

“When the decision was made, it was really cold, and when it was made, it got warm.”

Some of the cherry tree varieties are still in bloom or just about to bloom.

Bridge and the cherry trees that bloomed last week have attracted a lot of people to Roihuvuori. Along with the admirers of the floral display, the park also had time to gather last weekend a lot of rubbish.

In Kirsikkapuisto, it is customary to immortalize yourself and others in photographs. Some have wanted a shower of flowers in their pictures and therefore shook the flowers off the tree.

In the park, there are leaflets telling you not to knock on the trees, but according to Mikkelä, the effect of shaking the trees on flowering is not very big in the end.

“The problem is also that some trees have been damaged when children have been lifted to sit on the trees. But there’s really nothing you can do about it.”

Although it has often been possible to predict a suitable hanami celebration day, according to Mikkelä, this spring’s situation is not very exceptional. Hanami has been organized in Roihuvuori for 15 years, and sometimes the blooming time and the chosen day have not coincided.

Mikkelä says that there is enough to see in hanam without even the prettiest blooms.

“This is still one of the most visual celebrations in Finland. There is good food and a program and a few trees in full bloom.”

“Yes, people come here and people are satisfied.”