HS Helsinki | The finances of the crowd-funded queer cafe went down the drain – The company is completely silent

Kveristö’s social media accounts have been asked a lot about the reasons for closing the cafe, but the company has not revealed the background of its solution. HS got to know the financial indicators of a bar-café.

In the rock bar-café Kvääristö closed its doors on February 6, and has not commented on the reasons for the closure.

A bar-café with a queer spirit, aimed especially at women and gender minorities, was opened on the Third Line last summer.

Funds were sought in 2021 through a crowdfunding campaign, with which almost 50,000 euros were collected for the project. There were no less than a thousand patrons. Despite several financiers, the restaurant failed.

The bar-café was open for less than a year. The closure came as a surprise to customers, especially because there were still plenty of upcoming events in Kväristö’s calendar.

The reasons for the closure have not been made public, although Kväristö’s social media posts have been filled with surprised and sad comments. HS has also tried to reach the company’s background people through several different channels without getting an answer.

A bunch of people by looking at the key figures of the economy of Queer Group oy, which ran the bar-café, you can find additional information about the possible reasons for the closure of the bar-café.

According to Asiakastieto’s data, the company had a turnover of around 23,500 euros last year, with which the company made a profit of 4,000 euros.

The other numbers are darker. The company had default notices for a total of 28,000 euros and from several different collection companies.

There were a total of ten payments that had progressed to collection, and the company had paid a large part of its invoices significantly late.

The company is marked in the registers of Asiakastieto in the category of very high bankruptcy risk, i.e. at the worst possible level. The reason behind the discontinuation seems to be the run-down economy.

