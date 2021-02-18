HS Helsinki The figure skater did “a couple of tricks in the cold” on sea ice in front of Helsinki – Mika Ihamuotila arrived at the scene, whose ice show shared by Finland arouses admiration

Figure skater Emma Niemi ended up starring Mika Ihamuotila’s Instagram and Twitter videos by chance.

On Instagram and on Twitter, the likes of Marimekko’s Chairman of the Board are gathering Mika Ihamuotilan video.

In the video, in the dazzling sunshine, a figure skater with a beanie on his head skates. In the background you can see the white sea ice, the blue sky and the archipelago.

Ihamuotila has chosen Helsinki’s Uunisaari as the location tag for the video.

Ihamuotila has written text in connection with the video:

“Today my working day was on skates, on the ice in front of Helsinki. Calls, Teams, meeting, skating around the sea signs, pea soup, pancake … Suddenly I come across figure skater Emma Niemi in the middle of the sea. This is not happening anywhere else in the world. I just love Finland and Helsinki. Had Forgotten winter altogether ❄️ ”

The former figure skater Emma Niemen didn’t even have to go on ice on Thursday.

In the morning, Niemi and his friend were on their way to the Löyly restaurant in Hernesaari for coffee.

“I noticed that small fields had been plowed on the ice. I happened to have skates in the car, so I asked a friend that if we go to shoot a couple of videos first, ”Niemi says.

This fit for a friend.

Emma Niemi ended his active career in figure skating in 2017.

In her career, she represented Finland in the youth national team in 2013–2016 and in the women’s national team in 2013–2016.

Niemi’s best achievements included second place at the Nordic Novice Championships and third place at the Finnish Junior Championships.

Today, Niemi focuses on coaching.

Eiranrannan on the ice in front, Niemi got excited to improvise.

“I decided to throw in a couple of tricks from the cold. The situation came from the bush itself. ”

Niemi describes the circumstances as wonderful.

“Quite a mindless situation and feeling. In the middle of the sea I got to skate. Such conditions cannot be found anywhere other than in Finland.

On the ice According to Niemi, surprisingly few people were seen during the day. Maybe the severe frost made people stay indoors.

However, one man went to ask permission to photograph Niemi skating. The man also asked if the video could be shared on social media.

“I looked like a familiar looking person. But it was not possible to decide with my friend who the man was, ”Niemi says with a laugh.

HS Helsinki did not reach Mika Ihamuotila to comment on the video.