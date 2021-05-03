HS Helsinki The fierce mating of the frogs was followed by a frightening sight that confused the nature photographer in the Helsinki forest.

Tiina Tikka, who enjoys nature photography, photographed a blood-eyed frog at a spawning ground in western Helsinki.

Helsinki nurse Tiina Tikka travels a lot in nature and enjoys nature photography. Shift work allows him to shoot even at different times of the day on weekdays.

He follows the annual cycle of nature and in the spring he tends to visit to photograph frog spawning grounds. So is this spring.

On his first visit to the frog spawning ground in western Helsinki, he saw nothing unusual. When he came to the same place the next day, April 17, he noticed that the other eye of one frog was quite bloody red.

“The frog behaved in the same way as the other frogs and was not otherwise injured. It may be that it was a little scarier than the others. That, too, may be because I photographed it. ”

Darts have never seen anything like it before. The dart does not want to tell in more detail the location of the wooded spawning ground because he wants to protect the animals.

For amphibians and a veterinarian familiar with reptiles Johanna Raulio considers that this is an accident involving mating.

“Judging by the picture, the frog is female, ie reddish in color. There is a large number of dogs in the bunch of one female during the mating season, and in mating the frogs strangle each other from different places, ”says Raulio, who holds a veterinary station in Vantaa.

According to Raulio, female frogs have even drowned during the mating season because the male frog can keep the female below the surface for too long.

“The red eye tells about the accumulation of blood in the anterior chamber of the eye, or hyphema. For example, cats and dogs can heal on their own times. ”

Raulio emphasizes that he cannot know for sure, but the time would suggest mating. Another cause for the blood eye, of course, may also be an anterior chamber tumor.