HS Helsinki The entrepreneur of the Kotiharju sauna fell into disrepair due to restrictions – Then the saunas stepped forward and “saved the situation”

Customers of the legendary Helsinki public saunas have supported the places to the best of their ability during the pandemic. “Yes, customers have pretty much saved this situation so far,” says the entrepreneur of Kotiharju sauna.

We told in January The customers of the Kotiharju sauna in Kallio try to save the sauna they love.

Modern remote workshops spun on when the sauna was a regular customer Sean Nugent founded Kotiharju sauna on Facebook support group. At the beginning of January, the group had about two hundred members. Nugent hoped the group would bring together experts from different fields and generate ideas and concrete actions.

And so it happened.

Also read: The legendary Kotiharju sauna is in a “terrible situation” – Standard saunas: “There was a feeling that as a customer you have to try to do something else”

HS Helsinki since the story was published, the number of members in the group has quadrupled. The group members offer their help and share their memories from the sauna benches.

New products, cards and posters with sauna-themed pictures have also appeared on the sauna’s website.

“It’s kind of nice to roll here,” Nugent rejoices.

“When it comes to that kind of group, there’s so much expertise.”

In addition to print products, there has been talk of crowdfunding campaigns, soaps and even the revival of the old support association. However, putting many products up for sale would require so much time and capital that it was decided to start with printed products.

Nugent set up a similar support group for another public sauna in Kalli, also closed For Arla’s sauna.

In the groups, everyone has a common goal: to preserve the dear saunas and the urban culture they maintain.

“It would be a huge loss if such a thing disappeared.”

Customers the support has been a great help, confirms the owner of Kotiharju sauna Risto Holopainen. Especially pre-purchased sauna tickets have helped cover the costs.

“Yes, customers have pretty much saved this situation so far,” Holopainen says.

When the sauna closed in November, the idea was to reopen it in early January, then in February. Now we are already living in March and the sauna is still closed. There is no information on reopening.

“The terrible situation is still this.”

The closure has taken much longer than anyone could have expected. Holopainen intends to apply for state and city subsidies so that the sauna survives the exceptional circumstances and the rescue of the sauna operation is not only on the shoulders of the customers.

The last few months have been financially and mentally difficult, but Holopainen assures him that he believes in the future. The support has instilled in the entrepreneur’s mind the hope that the Kotiharju benches will still be steamed.

“There are no gloves on the counter here.”