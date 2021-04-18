Sunday, April 18, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki The embrace of bold stone houses reveals the surprising gem of Ullanlinna: Such is the wooden house idol that remained out of sight.

by admin
April 18, 2021
in World
0

In the courtyard of Kasarmikatu 20 stands a building that is one of the few surviving wooden houses in the heart of Helsinki.

Downpipe drips water on the corner of a two-story house. The warm days have melted the yard out of the snow, and soon the occupants of the house will once again have access to the garden behind the house to enjoy its peace.

At the end of the house, as the lid of the wooden box rises, a miscellaneous pile of colorful plastic toys for children is revealed. They are reminiscent of the powerful spring experiences of childhood, when objects forgotten in the yard the previous fall were revealed by acquiring caches.

.
#Helsinki #embrace #bold #stone #houses #reveals #surprising #gem #Ullanlinna #wooden #house #idol #remained #sight

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

In search of the next great earthquake in the Guerrero seismic gap

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.