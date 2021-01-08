HS Helsinki The dilapidated office building has been standing empty at the Helsinki Parade Grounds for almost a year – Soon there will be apartments with magnificent sea views

About 60 apartments will be built in the former office building of United United Magazines in Hietalahdenranta.

Hietalahti The eight-storey office building at Hietalahdenranta 13, next to the beach, has been empty for almost a year.

The blinds on the windows dangle, and the appearance of the building does not fully match the rest of the day to any other day.

However, a new type of use is already known for an office building located in a valuable location.

“A change of use is planned for the office building. The building will be converted into a residential building, ”says the architect responsible for town planning in Helsinki’s city center. Sinikka Lahti.

Architect Matti Lampénin The house designed by the company was completed in 1957 as the office building of United Pictures.

The property was owned by Kirkkopalvelut until Kirkkopalvelut sold it to SRS-Invest Oy in 2019. During the church services, the house housed, among other things, the editorial of the Christian Kotimaa magazine.

Now the property is owned by Kiinteistö Oy Hietalahdenranta 13 Oy. The real estate company is based on Suomen Laatuasunnot Oy from Turku.

Managing Director of Kiinteistö Oy Hietalahdenranta Jasper Niuro informs HS by e – mail that about 60 flats, ranging in size from studios to squares, are planned for the building.

The building permit process for the site is in progress.

“With these prospects, the project will move forward this year, when we will probably be able to start construction as well,” Niuro says.