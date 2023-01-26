HS Helsinki | The Design Museum turns 150 years old and creates an overview of history

The Design Museum turns 150 years old. During the jubilee year, the museum has a monthly open day.

Design museum turns 150 this year.

The anniversary program is now available, and you can enjoy it free of charge more often than usual.

Usually, once a month, the museum has free admission in the evening. During the festive year, the doors are open all day, usually once a month on the last Tuesday of the month.

On the free day in January, there will also be a program, such as guided tours for the public and an open workshop.

Jubilee year the main exhibition returns to the museum’s past, to 1978, when the museum moved to its current premises on Korkeavuorenkatu.

At that time, the first exhibition presented Finnish wall textiles. This year’s main show, Pissing off Saks on the borderlands, also consists of textile works.

During the year, the museum also exhibits the Graphic Designer of the Year 2023 award exhibition, Tomi Leppänen Pause Pause Pause and Swedish designer by Jenny Nordberg show About the designer’s freedom.

During the year, in addition to the exhibitions, the museum works on the future. A funding decision on the new architecture and design museum planned for Eteläsata is expected during the spring.

