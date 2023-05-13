HS Helsinki | The demolition verdict threatened to take the home of the “ghost” of Puotila manor – Rescue came at the last moment

It’s hard to believe that the Puotila mansion was in a state of disrepair in the 1960s. In 1964, 17 families lived in the main building. The house was heated with the help of firewood, and as the trees became less, the wood panels on the walls went into the furnace as well.

I shop the walls of the hall of the manor shine white and the ceiling is decorated with a crystal chandelier. The light from the terrace windows filters beautifully onto the diners’ tables. In the full dining room, there is a subdued murmur of conversation as people who have come for lunch talk to each other.

The atmosphere in the hall is very different from in the 1960s, when the dilapidated mansion was rented by Kovaosainen yvästät ry. At that time, about twenty families lived in the manor, and the hall was divided into apartments. There were two groups of curious children running around the estate, for whom the old dilapidated mansion was a dream place.

One of these curious children was Tony Viitanen. He lived at the end of the manor’s kitchen for a few years in the early 1960s and remembers how every Kolkka had to be explored.

“At that time, there was still a granary on the site of the Puotila chapel, the windows of which were boarded up.”

This did not stop the children, but the smallest of the group were allowed in through the open upper windows. Five-year-old Viitanen was one of those who were lured in by questionable means. The big boys held up piles of scraps while the little ones climbed in.

“It scared the hell out of me, and probably from those times I’ve been left with a fear of high places,” says Viitanen.

The granary was converted into a chapel in 1963.

In the 1960s, Tony Viitanen lived for a few years in the kitchen end of the Puotila mansion. At that time, the premises of the manor were divided between several families.

From the same the rumor that there is a tunnel under the Puotila manor probably dates back to that time. Viitanen remembers the stories, but says that despite the searches, the tunnel was never found.

The guide of the Friends of Puotila manor association, who leads museum tours at the manor, has also heard about the rumours Marika Lahti.

“It is said that the corridor goes under the kitchen under the chapel. According to the story, the former commander of Suomenlinna, a vice admiral, would have passed there Carl Olof Cronstedt after he received the death sentence.”

Cronstedt, born in Puotila manor, is known as a war hero who became a traitor. Cronstedt gained the reputation of a hero in the naval battle of the Swedish Strait in 1790, when he led the Swedish fleet to victory. He became a traitor in the Finnish War in 1808, when he surrendered Suomenlinna to the Russians almost without a fight.

See also United States | A former police officer was sentenced to three years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights The manor’s granary was renovated into a chapel in 1963. Puotila’s chapel is currently one of the most popular wedding churches in Helsinki.

Cronstedt however, it hardly went through the tunnel, because the granary was only built in 1859. At that time, Cronstedt had been dead for almost 40 years.

It is likely that no one other than Birgitta, the mansion’s ghost, has ever passed through the tunnel, because even the Helsinki City Museum, which specializes in old houses, has never heard of the tunnel.

“I haven’t come across this kind of information, and our archaeologists haven’t heard of it either,” says the Helsinki City Museum’s Building Conservator Jaana Perttilä.

Marika Lahti says that according to tradition, Birgitta was either the house’s daughter or daughter-in-law, and she walks in the tunnel still waiting for her fiancé, who died in the Pultava War in 1709.

Based on the facts, it would seem that the only underground tunnel in Puotila is a 15-minute walk from the mansion, at the Puotila metro station. But let’s not let this spoil a good story, it’s possible that the tunnel has just gone unnoticed by construction researchers walking on the ground.

“We don’t know everything either,” says Perttilä.

Marika Lahti in Svenka’s upstairs room, where terrible things happened in the 19th century. The raped maid threw the unwanted child into the oven. As punishment, he was hanged in Kruununhaa.

It however, it is known for sure that the site of the Puotila manor was inhabited for hundreds of years before the current manor building was built around 1780. The exact year of construction of the Puotila manor is not known, as the account books of the house were burnt down in the beginning of the 20th century.

When the mansion was built, it didn’t look the same as it does now. It was later expanded with additional wings and in the 19th century a fashionable glass veranda was built in front of it.

“Two carpenters were brought here from St. Petersburg to make the veranda. Report has it that Sakari Topelius would have enjoyed punch on this veranda”, says Marika Lahti.

In a photo taken in 1919, the glass veranda of the Puotila manor is covered with wild wine. Large white seashells decorate the foreground.

In addition to Topelius, the manor was visited by many other celebrities of the time, such as JV Snellman, whose flagging day was on Friday. Steamships brought people burdened by the city’s pollution directly from Helsinki to the pier of Puotila, then Puotinkylä. The remains of the pier can still be seen near the Vuosaari bridge.

The Friends of Puotila manor association and the Puotila society have been trying for years to get a new pier on the shore of the manor without success.

“It was very much hoped for here and for a while it seemed that it would succeed, but now that the Puotilanranta residential area is coming, the project seems to have stopped again,” says Lahti.

Gentlemen life continued in the manor until 1917, when the last private person owned the manor Leopold Lerche sold it to Botby Gods Ab. The purpose of the company was to sell the lands of the manor for residential and industrial plots. At the same time, there were plans to build a railway through Puotila’s lands to Porvoo.

“We even planned an airport for the area,” says Lahti.

Puotilan has not yet received an airport or a railway, but the plot sale has gone better than expected. The city of Helsinki bought the lands of the manor in 1933 and by 1936 they had all been subdivided into residential lots. Puotila, Puotinharju, Marjaniemi, Itäkeskus and part of Myllypuro have been built on the estate’s former fields.

In the photo taken in 1950, the apartment buildings built next to the manor did not yet exist. At the top left are cattle shelters. In the middle of the picture is a dairy building. There are now apartment buildings on Meijer’s farm. The tree-lined alley is the current Rantakartanontie.

Puotila manor looks like this today. On the left is Svenkka, or pehtoor’s pytinki. Behind the manor is the Juorumäki farming area.

Owned by the city of Helsinki, it was difficult to visit the manor. The mansion was full of people like a hollister’s house, and with the use of changing tenants, it fell into bad disrepair. During the wars, the manor housed, among other things, a care home for the elderly and after the wars a camping lodge. In the years 1947–1959, the main building housed a public school. In the summer, the building was transformed into a summer camp, i.e. a place where schoolchildren were sent to summer camp.

“There was an ear transplant here at the time. Apparently, children with ear problems were treated here in the summer,” says Lahti.

In the 1950s, the manor also housed the Agricultural Machinery Research Foundation.

When in the late 1950s, the manor was rented to the Kovaosainen yvästät ry mentioned at the beginning of the story, both the house and the people who lived there were in trouble. In 1964, 17 families lived in the main building, and there were 43 children. The house was heated with the help of wood stoves, and when the trees became less, the wood panels on the walls went into the stove as well. There were cats running everywhere, and food was cooked in one kitchen.

“There was no indoor toilet, there was only an outdoor toilet, which was located on the slope on the side of the parking lot,” says Tony Viitanen.

Today, Svenkka is a pub, but in the 1970s, a popular disco operated in these premises.

In 1968, the city terminated the lease, and the space was temporarily vacant. The future of the building seemed uncertain. If the city of Helsinki’s 1969 plans had been completed, current diners would have had to find their lunch place elsewhere, as the real estate board voted 6-2 in favor of demolishing the mansion.

However, the manor was saved at the last minute, when a far-sighted restaurateur saw even then that it would be worthwhile to establish a restaurant in the place. The restaurateur promised to repair the interior of the building if the city would install water and sewer pipes and renovate the exterior. This was done and the building was preserved.

Disco Club Sven Tuuva was founded in the pehtoori pytinkin next to the manor, and its nickname was Svenkka.

“Svenkka was one of the oldest discos in Helsinki and the whole of Finland. At first, it was a closed club that you could only enter with a club card,” says Lahti.

Pub Svenkka, or pehtoor’s pytinki, was built in 1783.

In the year In 2011, the restaurant business ended and for a while the future of Puotila Manor was open again. The city put the building up for sale and it looked like the mansion would be sold to the Hare Krishna movement.

However, Kiinteistö Oy Puotilan Kulttuurikartano, which came in at the last minute and consisted of private entrepreneurs and investors, won the tender, and after extensive renovation work, the manor opened its doors in 2014. The manor currently houses a restaurant and a pub in the pehtoori pyting. The walls of the manor house are no longer torn down for firewood, because the manor house is now protected.

Marika Lahti believes that the mansion is protected by another kind of entity in addition to the site plan.

“We believe here that the ghost of the Birgitta maid protects the place. He walks around the manor satisfied that there is life and people here.”

Read more: The Puotila mansion, which has been abandoned for years, will open its doors on Monday

Read more: A bottle of vodka and a hidden message from the 1970s were found on the wall of the Puotila mansion